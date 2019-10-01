Denver Zoo announced a majestic new addition on Thursday: a 2-year-old African lion named Tobias.

Following a mandatory 30-day quarantine period, zoo staff said Tobias will be introduced to three female lions and potentially serve as a mate for 3-year-old Kamara and 6-year-old Neliah.

RELATED | Behind the scenes of the Denver Zoo African lion exhibit

“If all goes well, we’ll hopefully have a successful match with at least one of the females, which could mean lion cubs within the next couple years,” Assistant Curator of Predators Matt Lenyo said in a news release.

Denver Zoo

Tobias arrived at the zoo in mid-December from the Buffalo Zoo following a recommendation by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums’ Species Survival Plan, who believe Tobias could play an important role in maintaining a healthy and genetically diverse population of African lions.

Tobias will live in the zoo’s Predator Ridge exhibit – a sprawling space that houses big cats along with hyenas and African wild dogs. He’s expected to make his public zoo debut the week of Jan. 21.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Feature stories from 9NEWS