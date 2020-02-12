x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Denver's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Denver, Colorado | 9NEWS.com

Colorado Guide

These are Denver's 25 best neighborhoods in 2020

This year's list includes some new entries in fast-growing areas of the city.
Credit: Denver Business Journal
No. 21 Highland

DENVER — One of Denver's biggest attractions is the variety and character of its neighborhoods.

Each year, Pittsburgh-based Niche, a website that ranks schools and neighborhoods based on publicly available data and surveys, ranks the best neighborhoods to live in cities across the U.S.

The rankings are based on multiple factors, including housing trends and affordability, school quality, health and fitness, crime rates, commute times and employment rates.

This year's list of the 25 best neighborhoods in Denver includes some new entries in fast-growing areas like Five Points, Lowry Field and Stapleton (recently renamed Central Park). Falling out of the top 25 were Skyland, Speer and Southmoor Park.

>Click on through a gallery at the Denver Business Journal to view the top 25 Denver neighborhoods.

 RELATED: Denver workers experience higher burnout than national averages

RELATED: Skier-friendly estate next to Aspen Highlands resort lists for $28M

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

SUGGESTED VIDEOSLocal stories from 9NEWS 

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP
iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes
Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n 

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.

For both Apple TV and Fire TV, search for "9news" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.