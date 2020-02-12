These are Denver's 25 best neighborhoods in 2020

DENVER — One of Denver's biggest attractions is the variety and character of its neighborhoods.
Each year, Pittsburgh-based Niche, a website that ranks schools and neighborhoods based on publicly available data and surveys, ranks the best neighborhoods to live in cities across the U.S.
The rankings are based on multiple factors, including housing trends and affordability, school quality, health and fitness, crime rates, commute times and employment rates.
This year's list of the 25 best neighborhoods in Denver includes some new entries in fast-growing areas like Five Points, Lowry Field and Stapleton (recently renamed Central Park). Falling out of the top 25 were Skyland, Speer and Southmoor Park.
