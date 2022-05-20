Denver's 3 largest venues prepare for busy Saturday

Cold and snow won't stop Empower Field, Ball Arena and Coors Field from holding events simultaneously Saturday night.

Example video title will go here for this video

DENVER — Sports and music fans will have a lot to do on Saturday when Denver's three largest entertainment venues host baseball, lacrosse and an outdoor concert.

Empower Field at Mile High, Coors Field and Ball Arena will all see large crowds come through their games with four events planned Saturday afternoon and evening.

The Denver Police Department (DPD) asks the public to be vigilant and safe due to the large number of events in close proximity. DPD said the large events will result in more pedestrians, cyclists and vehicle traffic in the downtown area.

"Those traveling around Coors Field, Empower Field at Mile High and Ball Arena area are encouraged to scout potential parking options, plan their routes and means of travel beforehand while allowing for plenty of extra time to arrive at their destination," said a statement from DPD.

DPD said fans should utilize RTD mass transit, consider carpooling or ridesharing and allow for extra time.

Empower Field at Mile High

CMA Entertainer of the Year Luke Combs is bringing his first-ever headlining stadium tour to Colorado with a sold-out concert at Empower Field at Mile High on Saturday night.

A fast-rising star in the country music industry, Luke Combs' first 13 singles have all reached No. 1 on the country radio charts. Tickets to the show, which also features Cody Johnson, Zach Bryan and Morgan Wade, are available for resale at Ticketmaster.com.

If you're headed to the concert, it's going to be chilly. Temperatures will be in the 40s for most of the concert.

"I got the coats all packed up! The show must go on," said Combs tweeted.

I’m pumped to tell y’all about the ultimate Bootleggers experience we’ve created for y’all to have at the stadium shows. It’s two free events the weekends of all 3 stadium shows in Denver, Seattle and Atlanta! pic.twitter.com/wIRcfcF7IS — Luke Combs 🎤 (@lukecombs) May 16, 2022

Coors Field

The Colorado Rockies are holding two games Saturday at Coors Field after Friday night's game was postponed.

Friday's game will now be held Saturday at 1:10 p.m. as the first game of a split doubleheader. The original game scheduled for Saturday has been moved from 6:10 p.m. to 6:40 p.m.

Only tickets with Saturday, May 21 at 6:10 p.m. and 6:40 p.m. will be valid for the second game, the Rockies said.

Ball Arena

The Colorado Mammoth can clinch a spot in the National Lacrosse League (NLL) Finals in their playoff game Saturday at Ball Arena.

After defeating the San Diego Seals last week in Game 1 of the best-of-three Western Conference Finals, the Mammoth host the Seals at Ball Arena at 7:30 p.m. Saturday. Tickets are on sale at Ticketmaster.com.

If the Mammoth clinch Saturday, in their first home playoff game since 2017, it will be the club's first appearance in the NLL Finals since 2006.

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Colorado Guide

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.