COPPER MOUNTAIN, Colo. — The 2020 Dew Tour, which kicked off Thursday at Copper Mountain, will be more interactive this year than ever before.

The four-day event had taken place at Breckenridge for the better part of a decade but moved to Copper Mountain this year.

“We’re creating different ways for people to personalize their experience at the Dew Tour,” said Content Director Justin Cafiero.

He and the rest of the creative content team have been working to do something different at the 2020 event.

They've been filming athletes doing different poses in front of a green screen, then uploading that video to be used as GIFs.

RELATED: 9Things to do in Colorado this weekend: February 7-9

RELATED: Dew Tour moves to Copper Mountain

“New for this year we have this station set up where we can create these animated GIFs and stickers,” said Cafiero.

People can then use them in their own Instagram stories.

9News

All they have to do is search Dew Tour on Instagram or find them through the Dew Tour app.

9News

Anyone who can't make it to the event can watch the action live through the Dew Tour web page. You can also watch on NBC and NBCSN, which will carry several hours of coverage.

9News

The event runs from Feb. 6 to Feb. 9 at Copper Mountain. Competition events and a concert Saturday night are all free. The event is scheduled to return to Copper Mountain in 2021.

RELATED: Scooby-Doo themed snowcat grooms slopes near Copper Mountain

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Feature stories