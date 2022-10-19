Largest Día de los Muertos 'altar' in Colorado is coming back

Local fashion icon Norberto “Beto” Mojardīn will create a uniquely designed altar at Stanley Market to honor Colorado's immigrant and refugee community.

AURORA, Colo. — International Fashion Designer Norberto "Beto" Mojardin will once again delight us with his creation of the largest Día de los Muertos altar in Colorado.

This year, Mojardīn will create a uniquely designed altar to honor Colorado's immigrant and refugee community. The display will be at Stanley Marketplace through mid-November.

“The theme of this year's altar will be dedicated to our immigrants and refugees' loved ones who didn’t make it to their American dream or died trying to find a better place to live,” Mojardin said.

Attendees will be able to see cultural performances of Aztec Folk Dance and traditional Mexican dances that will illustrate the historical significance of the exhibition on Nov 1., the same day of the official start of Día de los Muertos, the annual Day of the Dead celebration.

The event is presented by the Village Exchange Center (VEC) and the City of Aurora Office of International and Immigrant Affairs.

“We are excited to support this annual Mexican holiday especially because VEC is a multi-faith worship space and we always seek to celebrate cultural and religious diversity in a city of more than 20% immigrants and refugees," said Amanda Blaurock, Co-Founder & Executive Director of VEC.

VEC is a nonprofit organization formed to serve immigrants and refugees in Aurora and Denver metropolitan area.

“Our overarching goal as an organization is to create bridges between people and communities and Beto’s creative and visionary talent exemplifies how newcomers can contribute to enrich the lives of residents in Aurora and its neighboring areas,” Blaurock said in a press release.



Mojardin is originally from Mexico and he is the founder of Latin Fashion Week Colorado. His altar and runway designs have captivated many Coloradans for years and this year will certainly be no exception.