Dierks Bentley announces Colorado concerts, but his festival is taking a break

Dierks Bentley will perform at Red Rocks for the first time in seven years, but not at his Colorado music festival.

MORRISON, Colo. — Dierks Bentley is coming back to Colorado this summer, but his music festival will not be.

The country music star has booked concerts at Red Rocks Amphitheatre on Tuesday, Sept. 5, and Wednesday, Sept. 6.

Bentley will be joined by Ashley McBryde, The Infamous Stringdusters, Tanner Usrey, The Red Clay Strays, Kaitlin Butts, and Harper O'Neill.

Tickets for Bentley's Red Rocks concerts will go on sale Friday, June 23, at 10 a.m. at AXS.com. A ticket presale begins Thursday, June 22, at 10 a.m. with the code 7PEAKS at AXS.com.

"It’s been seven years since I’ve played Red Rocks, so when I heard that we could get two nights on the schedule there, I jumped at it," Bentley said on Twitter. "Some of the best concert experiences of my life have been in Colorado, and that venue is certainly at the top of the list. I’m bringing along some of my favorite singers and musicians to give the fans two nights they’ll never forget."

However, Bentley will not hold his Seven Peaks Music Festival in Colorado this year. The festival had been held three times in the mountains of Colorado.

"Seven Peaks Festival will be taking a break in 2023," organizers said Friday.

Bentley held the first two festivals in Buena Vista before moving the event to Villa Grove in 2022. Villa Grove is located about 45 miles south of Buena Vista.

Last year, Bentley opened a restaurant and bar in lower downtown Denver.

Dierks Bentley’s Whiskey Row, Bentley's fifth restaurant location, opened at 1942 Market St. across the street from Coors Field.

Dierks Bentley’s Whiskey Row is described as "American gastropub with award-winning food and drinks, exhilarating nightlife and a rock 'n' roll attitude inspired by Dierks himself."

The Denver restaurant and bar features southern-inspired food and cocktails as well as a state-of-the-art sound system using tour-grade components, a stage for live music with a 65-foot immersive LED wall and a large outdoor patio with lawn games.

Red Rocks' concert schedule (announced so far) is steadily growing. We will keep this concert schedule updated as the concert season continues.

Owned and operated by the City of Denver, the concert venue at Red Rocks Park has been home to some of the most iconic concerts in history, from artists such as The Beatles, U2 and Sting.

Located just west of the Mile High City, Red Rocks Park features 738 acres of hiking trails, geological wonders and astounding views.

