Dierks Bentley to break ground on new LoDo restaurant

Construction is about to begin on a live-music restaurant and bar across the street from Coors Field.

DENVER — Country music star Dierks Bentley is set to break ground in Denver on his fifth restaurant and bar.

The groundbreaking ceremony for Dierks Bentley’s Whiskey Row is scheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 23. The new restaurant and bar concept will be located at 1942 Market St., which was the former site of Lodo’s Bar and Grill, across the street from Coors Field.

Speakers at the groundbreaking Tuesday will include Bentley; Denver Mayor Michael Hancock; Tami Door, Downtown Denver Partnership president and CEO, and Kenneth Monfort, executive vice president of Monfort Companies.

Dierks Bentley’s Whiskey Row is described as "American gastropub with award-winning food and drinks, exhilarating nightlife and a rock 'n' roll attitude inspired by Dierks himself.”

The Denver restaurant is scheduled to open in late 2021.

The buildings at 1942 Market St. and 1946 Market St. will undergo renovation and expansion. A two-story infill structure and extended patio will be constructed on an existing surface parking lot to the east of 1946 Market St. A second-story rooftop addition will be constructed from the historic façade at 1946 Market St.

Projects leaders add that several structural and design improvements will be made to "preserve, enhance and perpetuate" the historical significance of the buildings.

"Every Whiskey Row is located in a city and state that is very special to me," said Bentley, when the project was announced in 2019. "Our first one opened in my hometown of Scottsdale, Arizona, six years ago, and our most recent location is in my adopted hometown of Nashville."

"I couldn’t be more excited about Whiskey Row now having a home in Denver as well," Bentley said. "Colorado has always been a big part of my life and continues to be so as a place where I write and record music, spend time with family and put on our Seven Peaks Festival. Selfishly, opening a Whiskey Row there just gives me more excuses to head to the mountains!"

Dierks Bentley’s Whiskey Row has three locations in Arizona and one on Nashville’s historic Lower Broadway.

