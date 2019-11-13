DENVER — Country music star Dierks Bentley has announced he will open his fifth restaurant and bar in Denver next year.

"Dierks Bentley’s Whiskey Row" will occupy the space currently occupied by Lodo’s Bar and Grill in downtown Denver, near 20th and Market Streets and Coors Field.

Construction is expected to begin in spring 2020, but a grand opening date has not been announced. The new restaurant will include an extended patio and rooftop addition.

Dierks Bentley’s Whiskey Row is described as "American gastropub with award winning food and drinks, exhilarating nightlife and a rock and roll attitude inspired by Dierks himself.”

"Every Whiskey Row is located in a city and state that is very special to me," said Bentley. "Our first one opened in my hometown of Scottsdale, Arizona 6 years ago and our most recent location is in my adopted hometown of Nashville."

"I couldn’t be more excited about Whiskey Row now having a home in Denver as well," added Bentley. "Colorado has always been a big part of my life and continues to be so as a place where I write and record music, spend time with family and put on our Seven Peaks Festival. Selfishly, opening a Whiskey Row there just gives me more excuses to head to the mountains!"

MCSV Holdings I, LLC, a joint venture between Kenneth Monfort of Monfort Companies and Jason Marcotte and Matt Runyon of Summit Capital Venture Group, is partnering with Dierks Bentley in the reconstruction of their Lodo’s Bar and Grill.

"This neighborhood – and these buildings – have played an extraordinary role in Denver’s dynamic narrative and we’re thrilled to contribute to its growth,” said Monfort, Marcotte and Runyon. “We’re optimistic that Dierks Bentley’s Whiskey Row will serve as the catalyst that transforms this area into world-class Ballpark district that entertains and engages residents and visitors alike, day and night, 365 days a year."

The projects leaders add that a number of structural and design improvements will be made to "preserve, enhance and perpetuate" the historical significance of the buildings at 1942 Market St. and 1946 Market St.

Dierks Bentley’s Whiskey Row has three locations in Arizona and one on Nashville’s historic Lower Broadway.

