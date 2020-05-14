Dillon gets creative while planning summer events

In Dillon, plans for the summer are underway that will include boat rentals at the Dillon Reservoir and a farmers market.

DILLON, Colo — Like many resort towns in Colorado, Dillon has been quiet with a lot of empty parking spots but marketing manager Kerstin Anderson said activities, events and tourists will return this summer.

"We are bumping along the road to recovery here in the town of Dillon," said Anderson.

The town is following health guidelines for COVID-19 but also getting creative to keep summer business afloat. During Memorial Day weekend the Dillon Marina will open with pontoon boat rentals. The plan is to stagger rentals, disinfect boats after each use and keep the marina gift shop closed.

On June 15, Dillon will also start up a farmers market, limiting space between tents, limiting crowd size and requiring masks,

"There will be spaces between the booths. There will be cleaning stations," said Anderson. "We will keep 6 feet and people will be wearing their masks."

Later in the summer there are also plans to try and do concerts at the Dillon Amphitheater but with reduced crowd sizes and requiring people wear masks.

“That will be later on, later June early July,” said Anderson. "It might just be 250 people which is very different from the 3,600 people we have packed in their usually.”