Disney to bring immersive experience to Denver

Disney's canon of animated films will be brought to life through projection technology.

DENVER — The creators of the popular "Immersive Van Gogh" will team with Disney for its next immersive experience.

Walt Disney Animation Studios and Lighthouse Immersive Studios will open the "Disney Animation Immersive Experience" in Toronto this December before touring the United States next year.

The exhibition is set to visit Denver, Cleveland, Nashville, Detroit, Boston, San Antonio, Las Vegas, Minneapolis and Columbus in the first four months of 2023.

Lighthouse ArtSpace Denver at 3900 Elati Street will host the Disney Animation Immersive Experience.

Organizers said the experience will use projection technology to allow audiences to feel like they’ve entered the worlds of Disney characters through music and artistry.

"Encanto," "Zootopia," "Frozen," "The Lion King," "Peter Pan" and "Pinocchio" are among the animated movies that will be featured.

The schedule of openings, on-sale date for tickets and prices will be announced at a future date.

"The collaboration with Lighthouse Immersive is a first for Disney Animation," said Walt Disney Animation Studios President Clark Spencer. "It’s a dream to bring the best of animated storytelling together with the top experts in the immersive art experience. We can’t wait for audiences around the world, of all ages, to experience the great moments from our legacy of feature films in this incredible way."

"Like so many of us, I have a life-long love of Disney films," Lighthouse Immersive founder Corey Ross said. "I’ve grown up with them since childhood and so has my family. The work lends itself brilliantly to the immersive experience and I am confident this program will give our guests the opportunity to be engulfed in the world of Disney, making them feel like they’re standing next to their favorite characters and seeing the world through their eyes."

The public can sign up to receive more information at disneyimmersive.com.

