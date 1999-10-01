'Disney On Ice' returning to Colorado

Audiences will learn that everyone has their own gifts, magical or not, and being true to yourself and loving those around you is what makes you special.

Example video title will go here for this video

DENVER — Disney On Ice has announced its return to the Centennial State.

Disney On Ice will bring its "Frozen and Encanto" live show to Ball Arena in Denver for seven performances on Friday, Dec. 1, Saturday, Dec. 2, and Sunday, Dec. 3.

The ice-skating show will showcase Walt Disney Animation Studios' "Frozen," the No. 1 animated feature of all time and Disney Animation's "Encanto," the 2022 Academy Award, BAFTA, and Golden Globe Award winner.

"This adventure on ice transports fans into two of the most popular Disney films as audiences can sing-along to their favorite songs while embracing world-class ice skating, aerial acrobatics and more," organizer Feld Entertainment said.

Disney On Ice tickets go on-sale to the public Tuesday, Aug. 8, at 10 a.m. online at Ticketmaster.com or in-person at the Ball Arena box office.

Home to the Denver Nuggets, Colorado Avalanche and Colorado Mammoth, Ball Arena opened in downtown Denver on Oct. 1, 1999, with a sold-out concert by Celine Dion.

Formerly known as the Pepsi Center, the arena seats up to 20,000 for concerts and other events. Ball Arena hosts more than 250 events each year.

