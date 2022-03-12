Disney Princess celebration is coming to Denver

AURORA, Colo. — The ultimate celebration of Disney Princesses will come to Colorado next year.
"Disney Princess — The Concert" is set to visit the Bellco Theatre at the Colorado Convention Center on Saturday, March 22, 2022.
The live concert features a quartet of Broadway and animated film stars celebrating Disney Princesses in "an unforgettable evening of songs, animation and stories."
The Denver concert is part of an 85-city tour across the U.S. The Bellco Theatre show will feature stars of Broadway's "Beauty and the Beast," "The Lion King," "Aladdin," "Hamilton" and more.
Tickets for the Colorado tour stop go on sale Friday, May 7 at 10 a.m. at AXS.com. A ticket presale begins Thursday, May 6 at 10 a.m. with the presale code PRINCESS.
> Above video: 3-year-old celebrates birthday with surprise Disney princess themed parade.
Fans are encouraged to dress up in their best royal attire.
The performers will sing over 30 favorite Disney Princess songs and share their heartfelt behind-the-scenes stories from their time on the stage and screen.
Disney Princess — The Concert in Denver
Christy Altomare
- Drama Desk-nominee
- ‘Anastasia’ in Broadway’s "Anastasia," "Mamma Mia!"
Susan Egan
- ‘Belle’ from Broadway’s "Beauty and the Beast"
- ‘Meg’ from the animated feature film "Hercules"
Courtney Reed
- ‘Jasmine’ in Broadway’s "Aladdin"
Syndee Winters
- BroadwayWorld Award winner
- ‘Nala’ in Broadway’s "The Lion King," "Hamilton"
Music Director Benjamin Rauhala
- From "Fiddler on the Roof," "The Secret Life of Bees"
Prince Adam J. Levy
- From "Waitress"
> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.
SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Mile High Mornings
MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS
Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER
Download the 9NEWS APP
iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes
Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n
HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE
ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.
For both Apple TV and Fire TV, search for "9news" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.