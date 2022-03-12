Disney Princess celebration is coming to Denver

The cast of Disney animated film and stage stars will sing over 30 favorite Disney Princess songs.

AURORA, Colo. — The ultimate celebration of Disney Princesses will come to Colorado next year.

"Disney Princess — The Concert" is set to visit the Bellco Theatre at the Colorado Convention Center on Saturday, March 22, 2022.

The live concert features a quartet of Broadway and animated film stars celebrating Disney Princesses in "an unforgettable evening of songs, animation and stories."

The Denver concert is part of an 85-city tour across the U.S. The Bellco Theatre show will feature stars of Broadway's "Beauty and the Beast," "The Lion King," "Aladdin," "Hamilton" and more.

Tickets for the Colorado tour stop go on sale Friday, May 7 at 10 a.m. at AXS.com. A ticket presale begins Thursday, May 6 at 10 a.m. with the presale code PRINCESS.

> Above video: 3-year-old celebrates birthday with surprise Disney princess themed parade.

Fans are encouraged to dress up in their best royal attire.

The performers will sing over 30 favorite Disney Princess songs and share their heartfelt behind-the-scenes stories from their time on the stage and screen.

Disney Princess — The Concert in Denver

Christy Altomare

Drama Desk-nominee

‘Anastasia’ in Broadway’s "Anastasia," "Mamma Mia!"

Susan Egan

‘Belle’ from Broadway’s "Beauty and the Beast"

‘Meg’ from the animated feature film "Hercules"

Courtney Reed

‘Jasmine’ in Broadway’s "Aladdin"

Syndee Winters

BroadwayWorld Award winner

‘Nala’ in Broadway’s "The Lion King," "Hamilton"

Music Director Benjamin Rauhala

From "Fiddler on the Roof," "The Secret Life of Bees"

Prince Adam J. Levy

From "Waitress"

