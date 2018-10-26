El Paso County — The long-awaited Dixon Trail at Cheyenne Mountain State Park officially opened Friday.

Construction on the 6.75-mile trail, with parts rated anywhere from difficult to extreme, began in 2011 and has "been a struggle" to complete, according to Mitch Martin, park manager.

"This trail to the top of Cheyenne Mountain has been years in the making," Martin said. "But it was well worth the effort. I think everyone will agree once they see the views along the way and at the summit.”

The first 2.5 miles of the trail are open to mountain bikes and horses, while the upper reaches are restricted to hikers only.

At the summit, Hikers can also access two additional trails -- the difficult 1.4-mile Mountain Loop trail and Dragon's Backbone, a 0.85-mile strenuous hike.

Camping is not allowed on the trail, and there are no water sources along the trail.

Martin also said parts of the Dixon Trail remain under construction, and hikers should exercise caution.

Click/tap here to access the latest information on the Dixon Trail.

