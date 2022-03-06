National Donut Day deals, freebies and discounts

Both local spots and national chains are celebrating the June 3 holiday with sweet deals.

DENVER — National Donut Day is the perfect excuse to indulge in a sweet treat.

To celebrate, a number of local shops and national chains are serving up sweet deals and discounts.

7Rewards rewards members get a buy one, get one free donut deal on the company's app.

Dunkin' said customers who buy any beverage and get a free doughnut Friday, June 3.

Krispy Kreme is offering a free doughnut to all customers Friday, June 3, no purchase necessary.

Head to LaMar’s on Friday, June 3, to receive a free Ray’s Original Glazed Donut as well as a chance to win a dozen donuts every month for a year and other giveaways in celebration of National Donut Day.

No donuts at McDonald's, but pay 99 cents for any size Premium Roast or iced coffee when you buy through the app.

Homers – pink frosted in honor of TV's most famous animated doughnut connoisseur – are $1 in honor of National Donut Day.

