2 years into pandemic, people are starting to come back to downtown Denver

Since the pandemic started and stay at home orders went into effect two years ago, downtown Denver hasn't been the same.

DENVER — Activity in downtown Denver is coming back.

That's according to the Downtown Denver Partnership, who said that while the effects of the pandemic and stay at home orders are certainly still being felt, there are signs that workers and visitors are returning to the city.

About 40% of downtown Denver's pre-pandemic daytime population is back, according to Kourtny Garrett, President and CEO of the Downtown Denver Partnership.

She said that translates to about 200,000 people per day in the city center.

Pre-pandemic, the average was about 250,000 people each day, the organization's most recent State of Downtown Denver report says. The lowest number was in March and April 2020 when the report says only 40,000 to 50,000 people were coming downtown.

Traffic is also getting closer to pre-pandemic levels, Garrett said.

And it's not just the workforce downtown that is growing.

Denver is among the top five cities nationwide when it comes to restaurant reservations, Garrett said.

A recent report also shows Denver as one of five North American cities that continues to increase its crane count.

"Denver has so much potential for growth, so when we see all of the cranes, that's one indicator that Denver is continuing to move forward," Garrett said.

Will Swope contributed to this report.