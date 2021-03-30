Neil deGrasse Tyson's 'Search for Life in the Universe' leads to Colorado

Dr. Neil deGrasse Tyson will review the ongoing search for habitable planets, liquid water and life in the cosmos.

DENVER — American astrophysicist, author, actor and science communicator Dr. Neil deGrasse Tyson is headed to Colorado this fall.

"Dr. Neil deGrasse Tyson: The Search for Life in the Universe" will stop at Denver's Paramount Theatre on Sunday, Oct. 3.

According to promoters, the event explores the ongoing effort to search for habitable planets starting with Mars, liquid water and life in the cosmos. The show culminates "with the search for intelligent life, whether or not it already exists on Earth."

Tickets to see "Dr. Neil deGrasse Tyson: The Search for Life in the Universe" are priced from $50 to $300 and are subject to additional fees. Tickets will be available for purchase beginning Friday, April 2 at 10 a.m. at ParamountDenver.com.

Tyson is the recipient of 21 honorary doctorates and the NASA Distinguished Public Service Medal, the highest award given by NASA to a non-government citizen.

Tyson was also voted “Sexiest Astrophysicist Alive” by People Magazine in 2000.

The astrophysicist has served as the television host of "Cosmos: A SpaceTime Odyssey" and "Cosmos: Possible Worlds."

