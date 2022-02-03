'The Dr. Seuss Experience' comes to Colorado

The Seuss-tacular immersive spectacle is based on nine Dr. Seuss books.

CENTENNIAL, Colo. — Oh, The Places You’ll Go!

"The Dr. Seuss Experience" kicks off in the Mile High City beginning March 25 at Denver's Centennial Promenade.

An immersive 25,000-square-foot multisensory experience based on nine different Dr. Seuss books will bring the magical worlds to life in creative ways that Colorado fans young and old will adore.

Visitors will be able to interact with their favorite characters as they step inside the narratives of treasured Dr. Seuss books like The Cat in the Hat, Horton Hears a Who!, The Lorax, as well as several other timeless classics.

The immersive experience comes to Colorado by Kilburn Live and Dr. Seuss Enterprises.

“Partnering with Dr. Seuss Enterprises has provided Kilburn Live with an opportunity to create an exciting, interactive world that brings the stories we all know and love to life,” said Kilburn CEO Mark Manuel.

"We believe this immersive experience will not only capture the fascination of children, but also adults who remember the books as a child, parents who are passing down the tradition, and Instagram aficionados looking for the perfect backdrop."

The attraction’s centerpiece is an interconnected maze of thousands of suspended balloons inspired by the artwork from Oh, The Places You’ll Go!

Each room within the experience will represent a different Dr. Seuss book and the Denver experience will include an augmented reality scavenger hunt companion app, available free to guests who wish to further enhance their visit.

Tickets for the Dr. Seuss Experience are on sale now at experienceseuss.com. The production will be held at the Centennial Promenade located at 9667 E. County Line Rd., next to IKEA.

