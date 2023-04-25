Here's your chance to race a Colorado State trooper

People wanting to drag race at Bandimere Speedway can do so starting April 26.

MORRISON, Colo — Drag racing a Colorado State Patrol (CSP) trooper is a really, really, really bad idea, but starting Wednesday you'll be able to do just that...legally.

"Take It To The Track" returns to Bandimere Speedway for its 19th season. Like Ricky Bobby, drivers of legal age will be able to go fast down the quarter-mile track located off of South Rooney Road in Morrison.

The drag racing will happen every Wednesday from 4 - 9 p.m. starting April 26 and running through Oct. 11. There are four Wednesdays when racing will not take place. Those dates are:

June 14

June 21

July 12

July 19

CSP said traffic deaths hit a 41-year high in 2022. Speeding was a major factor in fatal crashes, according to CSP.

“Street racing is a dangerous game with lethal consequences. That’s why troopers are happy to donate their time to these weekly events,” CSP Sgt. Bonnie Collins said. “Drivers of all ages can bring their friends, race each other and even race a trooper – we don’t mind ‘losing’ as long as the racing is done legally and not on the public roadways.”

Collins said troopers issued nearly 7,100 speeding citations to drivers 16-21 years old in 2022.

“The Colorado State Patrol Take it to the Track events are the best part of our summer as we truly value the opportunity to make an impact in the community and in the lives of so many individuals,” Bandimere General Manager Sporty Bandimere added.