Dua Lipa, Megan Thee Stallion team for Denver arena concert

Dua Lipa will be joined by Megan Thee Stallion at the Colorado arena concert.

DENVER — Dua Lipa has announced her biggest concert tour to date.

The popstar will headline the “Future Nostalgia” tour at large venues across North America beginning next year.

The tour will feature support from Megan Thee Stallion and Caroline Polachek. The concert trek is booked to make 28 stops across the country including her first-ever headline show at Madison Square Garden.

Dua Lipa has scheduled a performance at Denver's Ball Arena on Tuesday, March 15, 2022.

Tickets for the tour go on sale Friday, Sept. 17 at 12 p.m. at Ticketmaster.com.

“I’m so thrilled to tour again and see my angels in person! How amazing that we all get to dance and celebrate together once again,” said Dua to Variety. “When I was writing ‘Future Nostalgia,’ I imagined the songs being played in clubs on nights out with your mates. I’m so excited that this fantasy is finally coming true. I can’t wait to experience these songs with you together live!”

Dua Lipa's song "New Rules" has 2.5 billion views on YouTube.

☆ it’s finally happening!!!! ☆ We kick off the FUTURE NOSTALGIA TOUR in the US ♡*♥

I’m so excited to see you guys there and i’m bringing the ultimate ✿ girl gang ✿ with me ★ @theestallion ★ @carolineplz ★ @LoloZouai ★ pic.twitter.com/x4H4wob6rw — DUA LIPA (@DUALIPA) September 13, 2021

Home to the Denver Nuggets, Colorado Avalanche and Colorado Mammoth, Ball Arena opened in downtown Denver on Oct. 1, 1999, with a sold-out concert by Celine Dion.

Formerly known as the Pepsi Center, the arena seats up to 20,000 for concerts and other events. Ball Arena hosts more than 250 events each year.

