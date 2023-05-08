Donut chain opening first Colorado location

The made-to-order donuts chain has announced expansion plans in Colorado.

JOHNSTOWN, Colo. — A Pennsylvania-based donut chain is expanding to Colorado for the first time.

Duck Donuts announced it will hold the grand opening of its first Colorado location on Saturday.

The shop officially opens at 6:30 a.m. Saturday at 4842 Larimer Parkway in Johnstown, just east Interstate 25 on U.S. Highway 34.

Duck Donuts allows customers to create their own donut combination by choosing from a variety of coatings, toppings and drizzles. The Johnstown location will also serve coffee blends, espresso beverages, donut breakfast sandwiches, donut sundaes, frozen beverages, and milkshakes.

The 1,400 square-foot donut shop features the company's beach theme with indoor seating and viewing area where customers can watch their donuts being made.

Duck Donuts opened its first locations in 2007 in Duck and Kitty Hawk, North Carolina, and is currently headquartered in Pennsylvania. The company has more than 115 locally owned and operated shops in 24 states.

Donuts at this location will be made fresh to order 7 days a week.

Duck Donuts said the first guest in line Saturday will receive Duck Donuts merchandise and one free dozen donuts per month for a year.

The second-through-26th guests will receive a coupon for a free dozen to redeem at another visit.

The Johnstown shop is owned and operated by Tyler and Brittany Maxey and Brian and Jennifer Moffatt, four University of Northern Colorado alumni and friends.

"We are very excited to open in Johnstown, a community all of us owners have close ties to as University of Northern Colorado alumni," said Tyler Maxey. "We fell in love with Duck Donuts after our first taste and we are honored to be the first to introduce Colorado to the brand. We are ready to serve our warm, delicious and made-to-order donuts to northern Colorado."

