'Dude Perfect' YouTube team announces Ball Arena event

DENVER — YouTube stars Tyler Toney, Cody Jones, Garrett Hilbert and twins Coby and Cory Cotton will bring their popular "Dude Perfect" show to Colorado next year.

Dude Perfect's "That's Happy" summer tour will visit 24 cities including Denver for a show downtown.

The event will make its Denver stop at Ball Arena on July 14, 2022.

The Dude Perfect sports and comedy group has over 56 million subscribers and is the current most-subscribed sports channel on YouTube.

Tour organizers said "fans will see compete in even bigger battles, tell their laugh-out-loud stories and get a little messy in the process. The tour will feature some of the most popular segments from their award-winning 'Overtime' series like Cool not Cool and Wheel Unfortunate with Ned Forrester, and new fan-favorite segments like Get Crafty and Top 10 are in the works as well."

Tickets go on sale to the general public beginning Thursday, Dec. 9 at 10 a.m. local time at ThatsHappyTour.com.

"It was so great hitting the road again this past year after everything that has happened," said Coby Cotton. "We’re having fun, the audience is happy and having fun and those live interactions fuel us to keep creating better shows. This tour will continue with new competitions, more comedy and even more excitement than what you see on our YouTube channel. Our hope is that the That’s Happy Tour will be one of your favorite summer memories.".

The 24-city tour will kick off June 23 in Little Rock and make stops in Tampa, Atlanta, Nashville, Las Vegas, Pittsburgh and more before wrapping July 31 in Dallas.

"We can’t wait to get this tour back on the road in the Summertime after a very strong run of dates in the Fall of 2021," said Brian Reese of Premier Productions. "Dude Perfect continues to expand their audience and we love giving more people the opportunity to travel and have a fun night out with the entire family. We can’t wait to help create memories for Dude Perfect fans on the That’s Happy Tour."

The Dude Perfect 2022 Tour Dates

June 23 Little Rock, AR

June 24 Birmingham, AL

June 25 Lexington, KY

June 26 Charlotte, NC

June 30 Sunrise, FL

July 1 Tampa, FL

July 2 Atlanta, GA

July 3 Nashville, TN

July 7 Chicago, IL

July 8 Milwaukee, WI

July 9 St. Louis, MO

July 10 Tulsa, OK

July 14 Denver, CO

July 15 Salt Lake City, UT

July 16 Las Vegas, NV

July 17 Glendale, AZ

July 21 Grand Rapids, MI

July 22 Pittsburgh, PA

July 23 Hershey, PA

July 24 Newark, NJ

July 28 New Orleans, LA

July 29 Houston, TX

July 30 Austin, TX

July 31 Dallas, TX

