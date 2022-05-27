Marmots hitch a ride inside engine compartment of pickup truck

A Durango man discovered two marmots inside the engine compartment of his truck after returning from a Thursday morning hike.

LA PLATA COUNTY, Colo. — A Durango man made an interesting discovery under the hood of his 2007 Toyota Tacoma on Thursday evening: two stowaway marmots.

Cole Wilson was hiking in the La Plata Canyon area on Thursday morning. Seven hours later, after his hike, he began his journey home and noticed the check engine light had come on.

Wilson drove to his friend's house with whom he had dinner plans in town. The drive from the trailhead to his friend's house was about 40 minutes long.

While there, Wilson checked under the hood of his truck to discover the two rodent runaways.

"I was texting with a friend, and she asked if I had adopted them," Wilson said.

He replied that he had named the marmots Barry and Sheela.

"I think the two of them were a couple," he said.

The two critters made themselves at home, even chewed on a wire near the brake fluid reservoir. The two furry hitchhikers did not want to get out, Wilson said.

Wilson and his friend called animal control and were eventually transferred to Colorado Parks and Wildlife. He said he was told that the marmots were attracted to the heat of the engine and would leave once the engine cooled down.

Eventually, as the engine cooled, one of the marmots got out of the engine compartment and ran away, unharmed. The second one appeared to leave, but Wilson said he spotted it again in the engine compartment on Friday morning.

Wilson planned to get an estimate on the damage done to his truck Friday afternoon. He said he found his situation both funny and frustrating.

"Right now it is more hilarious than anything," he said, adding it will also depend on what the mechanic says about the damage.

