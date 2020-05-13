Eagle County Fair & Rodeo canceled in 2020

The 81st annual Eagle County Fair & Rodeo was scheduled July 23 to July 25, 2020.

EAGLE COUNTY, Colo. — The Eagle County Board of Commissioners has canceled the 81st annual Fair & Rodeo that was scheduled for July 23 to July 25, 2020.

“While we are deeply saddened to forego what surely would have been another spectacular fair and rodeo, to comply with our public health order we must hold off on a gathering of that size,” said Eagle County Commissioner Kathy Chandler-Henry.

Although the public aspects of the Eagle County Fair & Rodeo are canceled, the CSU Extension 4H Youth Development program is developing plans for exhibitor-only competition and the Junior Livestock Sales Commission is anticipating an online auction.

"Obviously, this pandemic has forced similarly tough decisions on communities all over the world, but it still hits very hard at home when we have to give up events like these which are so widely appreciated and bring us closer together," said Chandler-Henry. "Many individuals in our community will be greatly impacted by this loss. We appreciate the continued support of the Eagle County Fair & Rodeo, and look forward to welcoming back crowds next summer."

"A committed staff and experienced Fair & Rodeo Advisory Council are dedicated to the success of the Fair and Rodeo,” said Eagle County Fair Manager Tanya Dahlseid. "We are looking forward to a robust event in 2021."

