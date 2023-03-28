Dozens of Easter egg hunts across Colorado this year

Celebrate Easter and the spring season with food, music, candy and the Easter Bunny at one of these Easter egg hunts across Colorado.

COLORADO, USA — Spring has arrived in Colorado with bees, robins, bunnies and baseball. The grass is turning green and trees are blooming.

Easter arrives Sunday, April 9, and dozens of Easter egg hunts are planned across the Centennial State, from Pueblo to Fort Collins, Grand Junction to Burlington.

Here's a list of some of the Easter egg hunts we've found across Colorado in 2023. Don't forget to bring a bucket or basket.

Arvada

Arvada Fire Easter Egg Hunt: Saturday, April 8 - Fairmount Bible Church hosts a free community Easter egg hunt at Arvada Fire Protection District Station 2.

Easter Egg Hunt by House2Home Real Estate: Saturday, April 8 - Thousands of eggs will be hidden for the hunt at Robby Ferrufino Park at 10:30 a.m. There be be photos with the Easter Bunny, pastries and refreshments.

Easter Egg Hunt by Peace Kids: Saturday, April 8 - Join us for treats, games, and Easter egg hunt at 5675 Field St.

Glow in the Dark Easter Egg Hunt: Saturday, April 1 - Mile High Vineyard will host a glow in the dark egg hunt with over 5,000 eggs.

Harbor Church Easter Egg Hunt: Saturday, April 8 - The Easter egg hunt will be at Harbor Church Arvada Campus at 10 a.m. with bounce houses, food truck, hot drinks, photos with the Easter Bunny and giveaways.

Sunrise Park Easter Egg Hunt: Saturday, April 8 - Photos with the Easter Bunny, snacks, drinks and Easter egg hunt at Arvada's Sunrise Park.

Top Bunny Bash: Saturday, April 8 - Kids can start with an Easter egg hunt, then they can explore the Simms Street Recreation Center for crafts, photo opportunities, and open play time in the gymnastics gym.

True Life Church at Lamar Street Center: Sunday, April 9 at 10 a.m. - Easter egg hunt plus bounce houses, food trucks, lawn games and photo booth.

Aurora

Community Easter Egg Hunt: Saturday, April 8 - Tower Community Fellowship will host an egg hunt plus carnival games, free hot dogs and chips, and bounce houses.

Easter Egg Hunt: Saturday, April 8 - Church at the Creek’s annual Easter egg hunt starts at 10 a.m. Saturday at Vista Peak Exploratory on the playground with over 2,500 eggs.

Avon

Avon Egg Hunt: Saturday, April 8 - The Avon Egg Hunt returns to Harry A. Nottingham Park from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Bring the entire family and egg baskets for a fun-filled morning with 10,000 eggs.

Boulder

Calvary Bible Church: Saturday, April 8 – All are welcome at Calvary Bible Church’s Easter egg hunt, which takes place between 10 a.m. and 12 p.m., with snacks, games and special prizes.

Brighton

Barr Lake State Park Easter Egg Hunt: Saturday, April 1 - Barr Lake State Park will host a day of Easter fun with egg hunts, crafts, face painting, nature fun facts and more. Register online for the Easter egg hunts.

Brighton Egg Splash: Sunday, April 2 - The Easter Bunny has hidden hundreds of eggs in the pool at the Brighton Recreation Center. Fill your basket with eggs and exchange them for a goodie bag.

Centennial

Chenango Park Easter Egg Hunt: Saturday, April 1 - The egg hunt begins at 11 a.m. at Chenango Park with the Easter Bunny, face painting and surprises.

Colorado Springs

Colorado Springs Flea Market Easter Extravaganza: Saturday, April 1 - The Colorado Springs Flea Market will host a day of family fun, candy, activities and shopping and flea finds.

Easter Eggstravaganza: Friday, April 8 - Victory World Outreach hosts this indoor event with 20,000 Easter eggs, games, snacks, bounce houses and family fun.

Denver

Berkeley Lake Park Egg Hunt: Saturday, April 1 - Colorado Ladies of Lowriding will hold an 11th annual Easter egg hunt at Berkeley Lake Park at 1:30 p.m.

Easter Eggstravaganza: Saturday, April 8 - Forefront Church will have its Easter Eggstravaganza at 12 p.m. with games, prizes, food, face painting, and opportunities to win candy stuffed eggs.

Easter Egg Hunt: Sunday, April 2 - University Church of Christ will hold a Palm Sunday Easter egg hunt and meal.

Easter Egg Hunt: Sunday, April 9 - The Church in South Denver will hold an egg hunt after Easter service at 2288 S. Tennyson St.

Green Valley Ranch Community Easter Egg Hunt: Saturday, April 8 - The egg hunt will take place at 8:30 a.m. sharp in the fields across the street from Green Valley Ranch Beer Garden and north of the the Town Center Amphitheater. Children of all ages are welcome and will be separated by age groups.

Regis University Easter Egg Hunt: Saturday, April 8 - Regis University's Boettcher Commons will be filled with colored eggs at 12 p.m. Families and friends of Regis are welcome.

St. John's at Wash Park: Sunday, April 9 - There will be an Easter egg hunt for kids 5th grade and younger in between the services at 9:45 a.m. at Legacy Park.

Evergreen

MOPS Hop Easter Egg Hunt: Saturday, April 8 - The annual MOPS Hop event, with Easter egg hunt, brunch and fun activities, will begin at 10 a.m. at Aspen Ridge Church.

Fort Collins

Foothills Mall Easter Egg Hunt: Sunday, April 9 - Foothills Mall's egg hunt will be on the east lawn at 11 a.m. with games, face painting, balloon art and more.

The Ridge at Harmony Road Easter Egg Hunt: Saturday, April 8 - The third annual free community egg hunt will hide eggs throughout the outdoor spaces on the corner of Harmony Ridge Parkway.

Fort Lupton

Fort Lupton Recreation Center: Saturday, April 8 - An Easter egg hunt at Fort Lupton’s Community Park at the Recreation Center will begin at 9:30 a.m. sharp.

Frisco

Town of Frisco Easter Egg Hunt: Easter Sunday, April 9 - The Easter Bunny will hide over 5,000 eggs throughout the Frisco Historic Park and the Frisco Town Hall areas. The egg hunt will begin at 12 p.m. when the Easter Bunny rings the historic schoolhouse bell.

Fruita

Victory Life Church Easter Egg Hunt: Saturday, April 8 - Victory Life Church has an egg hunt, snacks, petting zoo and family carnival.

Georgetown

Georgetown Parks Easter Egg Hunt: Saturday, April 8 - Join the Clear Creek Library District at Werlin Park and Foster's Place for two Easter egg hunts. Both parks are along Taos Street in Georgetown. Ages 0-5 will hunt at Werlin Park and ages 6 and up will hunt at Foster's Place.

Glendale

Infinity Park Easter Egg Hunt: Saturday, April 1 - This free egg hunt begins at 10 a.m. sharp on Infinity Park Field.

Greenwood Village

Easter Eggstravaganza: Saturday, April 8 - Museum of Outdoor Arts will host two Easter egg hunts at Marjorie Park with a morning session at 11 a.m. and afternoon session at 2 p.m. Each session includes food, drink, Easter egg hunt, youth activities and prizes.

Golden

Prospect Rec & Park Easter Egg Hunt: Saturday, April 8 - Prospect Recreation & Park District’s Easter egg hunt will begin at 10 a.m. sharp at Maple Grove Park.

Grand Junction

Bookcliff Easter Egg Hunt: Saturday, April 8 - Bookcliff Baptist Church's annual Easter egg hunt is free and open to the public at 10 a.m.

Henderson

Mile High Flea Market: Saturday, April 1 - Mile High Flea Market's Easter Eggstravaganza from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. has photos with the Easter Bunny, Easter candy, face painting, balloon artists, stilt walker and Adams County firetruck.

Highlands Ranch

Highlands Ranch Community Association Easter Egg Hunt: Saturday, April 8 - The community is invited to Northridge Park for an Easter egg hunt set for 10 a.m. sharp, followed by an appearance by the Easter Bunny.

Lakewood

Easter in the Park: Sunday, April 9: Westwoods Community Church will hold an Easter celebration at 10 a.m. at Lakewood Park with an egg hunt at 11:10 a.m.

Spring Festival and Easter Egg Hunt: Saturday, April 1 - Hosted by Lakewood Church of Christ and the Green Mountain Civic Association at Foothills Park in Lakewood, the free festival from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. will have egg hunts, snacks and photos with the Easter Bunny.

Washington Heights Park Easter Egg Hunt: Saturday, April 8 - Snacks, refreshments, shade tents, prize raffle and 400 eggs hidden at Washington Heights Park.

Limon

Town of Limon Easter Egg Hunt: Saturday, April 8 - The annual Town of Limon Easter Egg Hunt begins at Limon Town Hall at 9 a.m. The Easter Bunny will be taking photos at Hoffman Drug.

Littleton

Connections Church Easter Egg Hunt: Sunday, April 9 - Connections Church Easter Egg Hunt begins at 9 a.m. on Easter Sunday with Easter Worship service at 9:30 a.m.

Excel Taekwondo Egg Hunt: Saturday, April 8 - Excel Taekwondo's egg hunt will begin at 9 a.m. with more than 5,000 eggs.

Jared's Nursery Easter Egg Hunt: Saturday, April 8 - Head to Jared's Nursery Gift and Garden Center for the 16th annual Easter Egg Hunt, which last year had over 21,000 eggs. The free event for families begins at 11 a.m.

Littleton Church of Christ Spring Festival: Saturday, April 8 - Egg hunt, Easter crafts, games, bounce houses, face painting, pictures with the Easter Bunny.

Roxborough Easter Egg Hunt: Saturday, April 8 - The softball fields by the Roxborough Skate Park will have food, music, games and three egg hunts for different age groups.

South Sub Church: Saturday, April 1 - The Community Easter Egg Hunt begins at 10 a.m. with fun, food, music, prizes and games.

Valley View Christian Church Easter Egg Hunt: Saturday, April 8 - Valley View Christian Church will hold an egg hunt following its 4 p.m. service.

Loma

Easter Fun in the Country: Saturday, April 1 - The 3rd annual egg hunt begins at 1 p.m. at Absolute Prestige Limo & Ranch.

Northglenn

Northglenn United Methodist Church: Sunday, April 9 - The egg hunt will at 11:30 a.m. with age appropriate fun and prizes.

Parker

Easter Egg Hunt: Saturday, April 1 - There will be an Easter egg hunt inside Parker Fieldhouse with three age groups up to 12 years old, face painting, goodie bag and Easter Bunny photos.

Thornton

Calvary Bible Church Easter Egg Hunt: Saturday, April 8 - Calvary Bible Church will have its Easter egg hunt from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. with snacks, games and prizes.

Eggcessible Eggstravaganza: Saturday, April 8 - This is a traditional egg scramble collecting eggs and candy, that features an adaptive and inclusive egg hunt and Nerf Dart arena to include families and youth with diverse needs and abilities at Thornton's Community Park.

Easter Egg Hunt: Saturday, April 8 - Third annual Easter egg at CrossFit MOB in Thornton will start at 12 p.m. and the egg hunt will start at 1 p.m. The Easter Bunny will be there to take photos.

Westminster

Easter Egg Hunt: Saturday, April 8 - This 6th annual egg hunt will start at 2:30 p.m. at 9427 Perry St.

Wellington

Town of Wellington Easter Egg Hunt: Saturday, April 1 - The annual Easter egg hunt at Wellington Community Park will have more than 6,000 eggs.

Wheat Ridge

Easter Eggstravaganza: Saturday, April 8 - Applewood Baptist Church hosts an Easter Saturday of family fun with a pancake breakfast, egg hunts, games, giveaways and magic show.

Egg-Stra Special Easter Egg Hunt: Saturday, April 1 - Wheat Ridge Parks and Recreation is holding an egg hunt with 7,000 prize-filled eggs, music, bubbles, sidewalk chalk, games, activities and an appearance by the Easter Bunny.

Timberline Windsor Easter Egg Scavenger Hunt: Saturday, April 1 – Timberline Windsor’s Easter egg hunt will be a scavenger hunt and there will also be food trucks and live music from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

