Easter egg hunts in Denver and around Colorado

Celebrate Easter and the spring season with food, music, candy and the Easter Bunny at one of these Easter egg hunts across Colorado.

COLORADO, USA — Spring has arrived in Colorado with bees, robins, bunnies and baseball. The grass is turning green and trees are blooming.

Easter arrives Sunday, April 17, and dozens of Easter egg hunts are planned across the Centennial State, from Pueblo to Fort Collins, Grand Junction to Burlington.

Here's a list of some of the Easter egg hunts we've found across Colorado in 2022.

Arvada

Top Bunny Bash: Saturday, April 17 - Kids can start with an Easter egg hunt, then they can explore the Simms Street Recreation Center for crafts, photo opportunities, and open play time in the gymnastics gym.

True Life Church at Lamar Street Center: Sunday, April 17 at 10 a.m. - Easter egg hunt plus pony rides, petting zoo, axe throwing, bounce house, food trucks, dessert, lawn games and photo booth.

Aurora

Easter Egg Hunt: Saturday, April 16 - Church at the Creek’s annual Easter egg hunt starts at 10 a.m. Saturday at Vista Peak Exploratory on the playground with over 3,000 eggs.

Mississippi Ave Baptist Church Easter Egg Hunt: Saturday, April 9 - Mississippi Ave Baptist Church's egg hunt will take place from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Trinity Baptist Church Easter Egg Hunt: Saturday, April 16 - Trinity Baptist Church will hold their hunt with 8,000 eggs at 10:30 a.m. at 15555 E. Quincy Ave. in Aurora.

Boulder

Calvary Bible Church: Saturday, April 16 – All are welcome at Calvary Bible Church’s Easter egg hunt, which takes place between 10 a.m. and noon, with snacks, games and special prizes.

Brighton

Barr Lake State Park Easter Egg Hunt: Saturday, April 16 - Barr Lake State Park will host a day of Easter fun with egg hunts, crafts, face painting, nature fun facts and more. Register online for the Easter egg hunts.

Brighton Recreation Center Egg Dash: Saturday, April 9 - Bring your own basket to the Brighton Recreation Center for a free outdoor Easter egg hunt, set to begin at 12 p.m. There will be treats, activities, prizes, food trucks and more.

Broomfield

The Great Egg Roll Thru: Saturday, April 16 - The City and County of Broomfield’s The Great Egg Roll Thru will be held at The Bay parking lot beginning at 10 a.m. handing out pre-stuffed bags of Easter Eggs to the first 1,000 Broomfield children.

Castle Rock

Epiphany Lutheran Church Easter Egg Hunt: Saturday, April 16 - Epiphany Lutheran Church’s annual Easter egg hunt starts at 10 a.m. with crafts and the story of Easter.

Special Egg Hunt: Saturday, April 9 – The 6th annual Special Egg Hunt, hosted by Front Range Kids, is designed for kids of all ages, including those with special needs. There will be hunts for the hearing, vision, and mobility impaired, as well as age-speciﬁc traditional egg hunts. Register online.

Colorado Springs

Colorado Springs Flea Market Easter Extravaganza: Saturday, April 16 - The Colorado Springs Flea Market will host a day of family fun, candy, activities and shopping and flea finds.

Easter EGG-Stravaganza: Friday, April 15 - Victory World Outreach hosts this indoor event with games, Easter eggs, snacks, bounce houses and family fun.

Craig

State Farm Easter Egg Hunt: Saturday, April 9 - The annual State Farm Easter Egg Hunt will have over 12,000 eggs and multiple grand prizes. The egg hunt begins at 10 a.m. sharp at Woodbury Park.

Denver

Lowry Beer Garden Easter Egg Hunt: Saturday, April 16 at 9:45 a.m. - There will be 7,500 eggs hidden all around the beer garden for the kiddos to find.

True Life Church: Easter Sunday, April 17 - True Life Church will host an Easter egg hunt after their Easter Sunday service with a bounce house, food and dessert trucks, lawn games, photo booth, petting zoo and more.

Stapleton Egg Scramble: Saturday, April 9 - Stapleton's annual Easter event begins at 10 a.m. at Runway 35 Park. There will also be photos with the Easter Bunny, food trucks and more.

Erie

Easter Egg Hunt: Saturday, April 16 - Calvary Bible Church will have its Easter egg hunt from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. with snacks, games and prizes.



Evergreen

Aspen Ridge Church MOPS Hop Easter Egg Hunt: Saturday, April 16 - The annual MOPS Hop event, with Easter egg hunt, brunch and fun activities, will begin at 10 a.m. at Aspen Ridge Church.

Evergreen Elks Lodge Easter Egg Hunt & Free Breakfast: Saturday, April 16 - Evergreen Elks Lodge is set to hold their annual Easter egg hunt at 9 a.m. at 27972 Iris Drive. All ages are welcome at the free breakfast and be sure to bring your camera for photos with the Easter Bunny.

Fort Collins

Easter Egg Hunt & Community Food Drive: Saturday, April 16 - This free Easter Egg Hunt and Community Food Bank Drive will be at Library Park from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Fort Lupton

Fort Lupton Recreation Center: Saturday, April 9 – An Easter egg hunt at Fort Lupton’s Community Center Park will begin at 9:30 a.m. sharp.

Frisco

Town of Frisco Easter Egg Hunt: Easter Sunday, April 17 - The Easter Bunny will hide over 5,000 eggs throughout the Frisco Historic Park and the Frisco Town Hall areas. The egg hunt will begin at noon when the Easter Bunny rings the historic schoolhouse bell.

Fruita

Victory Life Church Easter Egg Hunt: Saturday, April 16 - Victory Life Church has a high-energy interactive family show and Easter egg hunt with 10,000 eggs.

Georgetown

Georgetown Parks Easter Egg Hunt: Saturday, April 16 - Join the Clear Creek Library District at Werlin Park and Fosters Place for two Easter egg hunts. Both parks are along Taos Street – between 10th and 11th – in Georgetown. Ages 0-5 will hunt at Werlin Park and ages 5 and up will hunt at Fosters Place.

Glendale

Egg Hunt: Saturday, April 9 - This Easter egg hunt will take place at Infinity Park Turk Field at 10 a.m. sharp. The Easter Bunny will be taking photos as well.

Golden

Avalanche Harley-Davidson Easter Egg Hunt: Saturday, April 16 – Stop by Golden’s Avalanche Harley-Davidson for food, drinks and a massive Easter egg hunt all over the dealership at 11 a.m.

Prospect Rec & Park Easter Egg Hunt: Saturday, April 16 - Prospect Recreation & Park District’s Easter egg hunt will begin at 10 a.m. sharp at Maple Grove Park.

Grand Junction

Bookcliff Easter Egg Hunt: Saturday, April 16 - Bookcliff Baptist Church's annual Easter egg hunts are free and open to the public at 10 a.m.

Greeley

Easter Egg Hunt: Saturday, April 16 - Westview Church of Christ hosts a free community egg hunt with games, prizes, food and candy at 10 a.m. at 4151 West 20th Street.

Highlands Ranch

Highlands Ranch Community Association Easter Egg Hunt: Saturday, April 16 - The community is invited to Northridge Park in Highlands Ranch for an Easter egg hunt set for 10 a.m. sharp, followed by an appearance by the Easter Bunny.

Lakewood

Bunny Trail Easter Egg Scramble: Saturday, April 16 - Hits 95.7 is hopping over to Belmar from 10:30 am to 12:30 pm. The Scramble begins at 12:15 p.m.

Limon

Town of Limon Easter Egg Hunt: Saturday, April 16 - The annual Town of Limon Easter Egg Hunt begins at Limon Town Hall at 11 a.m. The Easter Bunny will be taking photos at Hoffman Drug from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Littleton

Connections Church Easter Egg Hunt: Easter Sunday, April 17 - Connections Church Easter Egg Hunt begins at 9 a.m. with an Easter Worship Celebration at 9:30 a.m.

Excel Taekwondo Egg Hunt: Saturday, April 16 - Excel Taekwondo's egg hunt will begin at 1 p.m. The spring carnival offers egg hunts, games, prizes and more.

Jared's Nursery Easter Egg Hunt: Saturday, April 16 - Head to Jared's Nursery Gift and Garden Center for the 15th annual Easter Egg Hunt, which last year had over 21,000 eggs. The free event for families begins at 10 a.m.

Littleton Church of Christ: Saturday, April 16 at 11 a.m. - Egg hunt, Easter crafts, games, bounce houses, face painting, pictures with the Easter Bunny.

St. James Presbyterian Church Easter Egg Hunt: Saturday, April 16 - The Easter egg hunt at St. James Presbyterian Church, at the northwest corner of Belleview and Lowell, begins at 10 a.m. and is free and open to the public.

Valley View Christian Church Easter Egg Hunt: Saturday, April 16 - Valley View Christian Church will hold an egg hunt following its 4 p.m. service.

Longmont

Easter Egg Hunt: Saturday, April 9 - The Easter Egg Hunt in Roosevelt Park kicks off at 12 p.m. followed by free photos with the Easter Bunny.

Pueblo

Lea Gonzales Park Easter Egg Hunt: Saturday, April 16 - Pueblo Christian Center's annual hunt will include 20,000 eggs, giveaways, bounce houses and visits from Mr. and Mrs. Easter Bunny starting at 10 a.m. at Lea Gonzales Park.

Thornton

Easter Egg Hunt: Saturday, April 16 - Calvary Bible Church will have its Easter egg hunt from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. with snacks, games and prizes.

Easter Egg Scramble: Saturday, April 16 - The City of Thornton's Egg Scramble begins at 9 a.m. at Community Park at Thornton Parkway and York Street. Arrive early because the eggs go fast! There will be food trucks and live entertainment.

Wellington

Town of Wellington Easter Egg Hunt: Saturday, April 16 - The annual Easter egg hunt at Wellington Community Park will have more than 4,000 eggs.

Westminster

Adult Egg Hunt: Saturday, April 9 - The Easter Egg Hunt at Walnut Creek Golf Preserve is not for the kids. The event offers two egg hunts, egg toss, egg races, carrot toss, a "peep show," most outrageous Easter bonnet contest, the Easter Bunny and more. Tickets can be purchased online.

Hyland Hills Easter Egg Hunt: Saturday, April 16 - The Easter Bunny will bring thousands of eggs with candy to Carroll Butts Athletic Park at 9:30 a.m.

Wheat Ridge

Easter Eggstravaganza: Saturday, April 16 - Applewood Baptist Church hosts an annual Easter Eggstravaganza with a free pancake breakfast, multiple egg hunts, carnival games for the kids, a barrel train, live bunnies, candy and more.

Timberline Windsor Easter Egg Scavenger Hunt: Saturday, April 9 – Timberline Windsor’s Easter egg hunt will be scavenger hunt and there will also be food trucks from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

> Do you know of an egg hunt we've missed? Send it to alexander.kirk@9news.com so we can include it.

