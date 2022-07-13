Vail aims to reduce carbon emission through e-bike program

VAIL, Colo. — The Town of Vail's new e-bike ride-share program is off and rolling.
The program is working to get Vail, Eagle-Vail and Avon commuters riding e-bikes instead of driving in cars as a way to reduce traffic and carbon emissions in the Vail Valley.
"We launched Shift Bike, our electric bike-share program,” said Beth Makham, the Environmental Sustainability Coordinator at the Vail Transportation Center. "To date we have had about 7,000 miles logged on our Shift Bikes and just about 2,500 riders."
In all, there are 90 bikes that people can test out.
The first ride is offered free for 30 minutes and after that, people can pay as they go, paying $3 to unlock the bike and getting 30 minutes.
Vail Valley locals can sign up for a $20-a-month membership that should give them all the riding they need.
Unlike ride-share programs in many metropolitan areas, the Shift Bikes around Vail have to be dropped off and locked up at one of 20 hub stations or the rider will be charged a fee.
> Learn more at Shift-Bike.com.
