Timed entry reservations coming back to Eldorado Canyon State Park

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — For the second year, visitors to Eldorado Canyon State Park will soon need to obtain a timed entry vehicle reservation.

Reservations will be free of charge and will be available for booking on the park's website or by calling the Reservation Line (1-800-244-5613), according to Colorado Parks & Wildlife (CPW). The park is near Eldorado Springs in Boulder County.

A valid Keep Colorado Wild or annual Colorado state parks pass, or a $10 entrance fee, will be required to enter along with the reservation.

The reservation period will be in effect from May 20 through Sept. 10 and is only needed if visiting the park on Saturdays, Sundays and holidays.

According to CPW, 90% of reservation space will open 30 days in advance. The remaining 10% can be booked within 24 hours of the visit date. Same-day vehicle reservations will be available until 4:30 p.m., as capacity allows.

Visitors will be able to book two-hour entry windows from 5:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and will be limited to one per vehicle per day, with a maximum of four reservations per month. The person on the reservation must be in the car entering the park.

Visitors without reservations will still be able to access the park using the free shuttle service, as long as they have a valid Colorado state parks pass or pay the entrance fee.

The state park initially proposed the reservation system at a Colorado Parks and Wildlife Commission meeting in March 2022.

Eldorado Canyon is one of several parks across Colorado that has a timed entry reservation system. Many other popular Colorado attractions, including the Manitou Incline, Maroon Bells, Brainard Lake Recreation Area and Rocky Mountain National Park, require reservations either year-round or during their busy seasons.

