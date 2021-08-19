Electric scooters are coming to Littleton

Scooter speeds will be capped at 10 miles per hour when operating in the area around Main Street in downtown Littleton.

LITTLETON, Colo. — E-scooters are coming to the streets and sidewalks of Littleton.

Shared electric scooter company Bird will bring their e-scooters to city this month.

The City of Littleton said the scooters may help with parking concerns and congestion in areas like downtown.

Riders in the city are encouraged operate e-scooters as they would a bike, riding in bike lanes or on the street, and should only ride on a sidewalk in last few hundred feet of the journey.

The e-scooters have a maximum speed of 15 miles per hour, but the limit will be capped at 10 miles per hour when operating in the area around Main Street and Alamo in downtown Littleton.

E-scooters will not be allowed on regional trails such as the Mary Carter Greenway and Highline Canal Trail, according to the city. Riders must be 18 years old and are encouraged to wear a helmet.

