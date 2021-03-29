Elitch Gardens to reopen at 18% capacity this summer

The thrills are back at Colorado’s only combination theme and water park.

DENVER — Secure all loose articles and hang onto your hat — Elitch Gardens is back.

Elitch Gardens Theme & Water Park announced Monday it will open to season pass holders on Saturday, April 24 and Sunday, April 25 and to the public on Saturday, May 1.

“After having to be closed all of last season, all of us at Elitch Gardens are extremely excited to be able to once again deliver the kind of outstanding family fun we’ve been known for over the past 130 years,” said Elitch Gardens General Manager David Dorman.

> Above video: Journey into the multiverse with Meow Wolf ride at Elitch Gardens.

The park said it has been approved by City of Denver and Colorado state officials to open for the 2021 season with new health and safety guidelines.

Elitch Gardens said it has been approved for 3,200 guests at one time, which is about 18% of capacity.

In-park attendance will be monitored and all Season Pass holders and day ticket guests will be required to make a reservation to visit.

Elitch Gardens Health & Safety Protocols in 2021:

Guests and team members will be required to wear a face-covering while in the park. The only exceptions will be for children aged 2 and under and while guests are enjoying water attractions.

Team members and guests will undergo a verbal screening upon arrival each day. Additionally, team members receive a temperature check.

Elitch Gardens will routinely clean and disinfect guest and team member touchpoints, including rides, counters and other frequently touched surfaces, indoors and out.

Signs, markers and visual queues are provided to assist guests with social distancing practices while in line at the park entrance, attractions, restrooms, food service locations and more. Park seating and other social layouts will be arranged to ensure appropriate distancing between traveling parties.

Free hand sanitizing stations will be placed throughout the park and signs displayed to encourage all employees and guests to wash their hands often and cover their coughs and sneezes.

Guests will be required to use hand sanitizer before boarding rides/attractions.

All Elitch Gardens team members will be trained on COVID-19 safety protocols and safe behaviors.

Reservations required.

Elitch Gardens season passes are available online at ElitchGardens.com and one-day tickets and reservations are coming soon.

Elitch Gardens said it is working to fill 1,500 open seasonal jobs. Positions include ride operations, food service, retail, games, guest services, security, aquatics and various internships.

Jobs are available for ages 16 to infinity. Interested applicants can apply online at ElitchGardens.com/Jobs. For more information, applicants should call Elitch Gardens Human Resources at 303-595-0880.

