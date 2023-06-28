Denver roller coaster is reopening with a new look, new name

The original Mr. Twister roller coaster opened in 1964 at the previous Elitch Gardens location.

DENVER — The wooden roller coaster at Denver's biggest amusement park is reopening with a new look and a new name.

Elitch Gardens announced its wooden roller coaster will reopen Friday after being closed for repairs, refurbishment and reimagining.

The park said its "Twister II" wooden roller coaster will reopen as "Twister III: Storm Chaser" beginning Friday.

The 10-story Twister III: Storm Chaser features a 90-foot drop and a 100-foot, pitch-black tunnel that features the sights, sounds and winds of a real tornado.

Twister II and Twister III: Storm Chaser are both longer and taller versions of the original Mr. Twister roller coaster that opened at Elitch Gardens' previous Denver location in 1964.

"Reimagining this awesome wooden roller coaster is a great opportunity for us to re-introduce one of the most thrilling rides in the park and also offer a new and exciting experience at the same time," said Elitch Gardens General Manager David Dorman.

Twister III: Storm Chaser is the longest roller coaster at Elitch Gardens with 4,640 feet of track.

"The new name, Twister III: Storm Chaser, pays homage to the different versions of this ride's lifetime. We believe this updated experience will excite long-time fans and usher in a whole new generation of Twister enthusiasts," Dorman said.

