Historic Elitch Theatre announces summer movie schedule

The Denver theatre held the first moving picture screening in the West in 1896.

DENVER — The theatre that held the first moving picture screening in the West will host film screenings once again.

The Historic Elitch Theatre in Denver has announced a new Summer Film Series of new and classic films.

Film screenings will be held every other Friday from June through August, beginning June 16.

"We're thrilled to be able to bring these films to audiences this summer," said Elitch Theatre Board President Greg Rowley. "Our summer films include something for everyone, whether you're a longtime movie buff or just looking for a fun night out. The Historic Elitch Theatre is committed to providing a wonderful moviegoing experience for everyone."

Admission for the films is free, with a suggested donation of $5 a person. Concessions are available, including sandwiches donated by Heidi's Brooklyn Deli, and the proceeds from all sales benefit the preservation of the theatre.

Elitch Theatre Summer Film Series

June 16 - Top Gun: Maverick (PG-13)

June 30 - Puss in Boots: The Last Wish (PG)

July 14 - Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (PG-13)

July 28 - Coco (PG )

Aug. 11 - Mean Girls (PG-13)

Aug. 25 - Turning Red (PG)

"Half of our films are rated PG, for families with young kids to attend, and half of the films are PG-13 to offer something for our teens and older fans," said Elitch Theatre Board Member Mohamed Aichiouene. "Plus, we're planning some fun pre-film entertainment for everyone. We can't wait to see you at the movies!"

In 1896, the Elitch Theatre held the first moving picture screening in the West with Thomas Edison's groundbreaking Vitascope technology.

The theatre said the first public performance of the Vitascpe was held April 23, 1896 in New York, and on Aug. 14, 1896, Mary Elitch introduced guests of the Gardens to the Edison Vitascope.

