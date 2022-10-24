Elton John farewell concert immediately sells out in Denver

This marks Elton’s 15th concert in Denver to date, with his first performance in 1971.

DENVER — The final concert in Denver from Elton John is officially a sellout.

John's concert at Ball Arena in Denver sold out immediately after general ticket sales began Monday at 10 a.m.

The "Rocket Man" will bring his "Farewell Yellow Brick Road The Final Tour" to Ball Arena on Friday, Nov. 4.

The concert is Elton John's 15th ever in Denver. He previously played two concerts at the venue, formerly known as Pepsi Center, in February 2019.

Elton John recorded three No. 1 albums in Colorado as well as songs such as “Philadelphia Freedom” and “Lucy In The Sky With Diamonds” with John Lennon.

Elton John’s final North American show is Nov. 20 at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, his 2,000th U.S. concert. The five-year tour's final performance is scheduled to take place in Stockholm, Sweden on July 8, 2023.

Elton John's final North American concerts

Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022 - Alamodome in San Antonio

Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022 - Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas

Friday, Nov. 4, 2022 - Ball Arena in Denver

Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022 - Petco Park in San Diego

Friday, Nov. 11,2022 - Chase Field in Phoenix

Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022 - Chase Field in Phoenix

Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022 - Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles

Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022 - Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles

Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022 - Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles

Ball Arena is home to the Denver Nuggets, Colorado Avalanche and Colorado Mammoth. The venue opened in downtown Denver on Oct. 1, 1999.

The arena, which opened with a sold-out concert by Celine Dion, seats up to 20,000 for concerts and other events. Ball Arena hosts more than 250 events each year.

