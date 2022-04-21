26 million pounds of dirt dumped into Empower Field

Empower Field has gone from a football field to a high-powered motorsports track.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

DENVER — The beautiful green grass loved by Denver Broncos fans has disappeared at Empower Field at Mile High.

Monster Jam and Monster Energy AMA Supercross are returning to Empower Field after a three-year pandemic hiatus from the stadium.

The Denver football stadium has been transformed with 26 million pounds of dirt for back-to-back motorsport events.

Trucks have dumped 500 loads of dirt onto the stadium floor with hills, jumps, turns and obstacles.

The Monster Jam stadium championship spectacle is slated for Saturday, April 23, followed by Supercross, kicking off Round 16 of the racing championship series on Saturday, April 30.

Monster Jam's 7 p.m. event on Saturday, April 23 will be preceded by a Monster Jam Pit Party on the stadium's south lawn from 2:30 to 5:30 p.m., where guests can see the trucks up close, take pictures, meet the drivers and get autographs. Tickets are on sale at Ticketmaster.com.

Monster Energy AMA Supercross begins at 12:30 p.m. Saturday, April 30. Tickets are on sale at Ticketmaster.com.

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

Denver Broncos headlines, game previews and interviews with our 9NEWS insider Mike Klis.

HOW TO LISTEN

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Locked On Broncos Podcast

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.