'Encanto' sing-along tour headed to Colorado

Coloradoans will be singing about Bruno when Disney's new concert tour arrives.

DENVER — Disney fans across the United States will be singing about Bruno this autumn.

Disney Concerts and Live Nation announced Monday a new 45-city "Encanto: The Sing-Along Film Concert" tour.

Fans are invited to sing along to a screening of "Encanto" while the film's songs are performed by a live band. Live characters do not appear in this event.

The fall tour brings last summer’s outdoor venue run to performing arts centers across America. Disney said the tour kicks off Sept. 19 in Illinois and travels North America through Nov. 12 in Orlando.

The tour will make a Denver stop at Temple Hoyne Buell Theatre on Wednesday, Oct. 4. Tickets for go on sale on Friday, April 21, at 11 a.m. MT at AXS.com.

Another show is planned for the Union Colony Civic Center in Greeley on Thursday, Oct. 5. Tickets for the Greeley stop go on sale May 5.

"Encanto" won the Academy Award for best animated film in 2022. The soundtrack, which features eight original songs by Lin-Manuel Miranda, held the No. 1 position on the Billboard 200 album charts for nine consecutive weeks.

Disney encouraged fans to come dressed up as Mirabel, Luisa, Isabela, or any of their favorite "Encanto" characters.

ENCANTO: THE SING-ALONG FILM CONCERT

SEPTEMBER

19 – Joliet, IL – Rialto Square Theatre

20 – Indianapolis, IN – Murat Theatre at Old National Centre

22 – Columbus, OH – Palace Theatre (on-sale May 5)

23 – Midland, MI – Midland Center for the Arts (on-sale June 26)

24 – Louisville, KY – The Louisville Palace

25 – Grand Rapids, MI – DeVos Performance Hall

27 – Rockford, IL – Coronado Performing Arts Center

28 – Akron, OH – Akron Civic Center

29 – Evansville, IN – Old National Events Plaza

30 – Fort Wayne, IN – Embassy Theatre

OCTOBER

1 – Cedar Rapids, IA – Paramount Theatre

3 – Wichita, KS – Orpheum Theatre

4 – Denver, CO – Temple Hoyne Buell Theatre

5 – Greeley, CO – Union Colony Civic Center

6 – Salt Lake City, UT – Eccles Theater

7 – Reno, NV – Grand Theatre

8 – Boise, ID – Morrison Center

10 – Idaho Falls, ID – Mountain America Center

11 – Bozeman, MT – Theatre at the Brick Breeden Fieldhouse

13 – Rapid City, SD – The Monument

14 – Sioux Falls, SD – Washington Pavilion

15 – Minneapolis, MN – State Theatre

17 – Toledo, OH – Stranahan Theater

18 – Hamilton, ON – FirstOntario Concert Hall

19 – Kitchener, ON – Centre in the Square

20 – Syracuse, NY – Landmark Theatre

21 – Schenectady, NY – Proctors Theater

22 – Wallingford, CT – Toyota Oakdale Theatre

24 – Wheeling, WV – Capitol Theatre

25 – Red Bank, NJ – Count Basie Center for the Arts

26 – Wilkes-Barre, PA – The F.M. Kirby Center for the Performing Arts

27 – Providence, RI – The VETS

28 – Hershey, PA – Hershey Theatre

29 – Baltimore, MD – The Lyric

NOVEMBER

1 – Norfolk, VA – Chrysler Hall

2 – Roanoke, VA – Berglund Performing Arts Theatre

3 – Richmond, KY – EKU Center for the Arts

4 – Evans, GA – Columbia Center Performing Arts Center

5 – Savannah, GA – Johnny Mercer Theatre

7 – Birmingham, AL – BJCC Concert Hall

8 – Atlanta, GA – Fox Theatre

9 – Jacksonville, FL – Moran Theater

10 – Fort Lauderdale, FL – Au-Rene Theater at Broward Center for the Performing Arts

11 – Clearwater, FL – Ruth Eckerd Hall

12 – Orlando, FL – Walt Disney Theater

