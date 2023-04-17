'Encanto' sing-along tour headed to Colorado

DENVER — Disney fans across the United States will be singing about Bruno this autumn.
Disney Concerts and Live Nation announced Monday a new 45-city "Encanto: The Sing-Along Film Concert" tour.
Fans are invited to sing along to a screening of "Encanto" while the film's songs are performed by a live band. Live characters do not appear in this event.
The fall tour brings last summer’s outdoor venue run to performing arts centers across America. Disney said the tour kicks off Sept. 19 in Illinois and travels North America through Nov. 12 in Orlando.
The tour will make a Denver stop at Temple Hoyne Buell Theatre on Wednesday, Oct. 4. Tickets for go on sale on Friday, April 21, at 11 a.m. MT at AXS.com.
Another show is planned for the Union Colony Civic Center in Greeley on Thursday, Oct. 5. Tickets for the Greeley stop go on sale May 5.
"Encanto" won the Academy Award for best animated film in 2022. The soundtrack, which features eight original songs by Lin-Manuel Miranda, held the No. 1 position on the Billboard 200 album charts for nine consecutive weeks.
Disney encouraged fans to come dressed up as Mirabel, Luisa, Isabela, or any of their favorite "Encanto" characters.
ENCANTO: THE SING-ALONG FILM CONCERT
SEPTEMBER
- 19 – Joliet, IL – Rialto Square Theatre
- 20 – Indianapolis, IN – Murat Theatre at Old National Centre
- 22 – Columbus, OH – Palace Theatre (on-sale May 5)
- 23 – Midland, MI – Midland Center for the Arts (on-sale June 26)
- 24 – Louisville, KY – The Louisville Palace
- 25 – Grand Rapids, MI – DeVos Performance Hall
- 27 – Rockford, IL – Coronado Performing Arts Center
- 28 – Akron, OH – Akron Civic Center
- 29 – Evansville, IN – Old National Events Plaza
- 30 – Fort Wayne, IN – Embassy Theatre
OCTOBER
- 1 – Cedar Rapids, IA – Paramount Theatre
- 3 – Wichita, KS – Orpheum Theatre
- 4 – Denver, CO – Temple Hoyne Buell Theatre
- 5 – Greeley, CO – Union Colony Civic Center
- 6 – Salt Lake City, UT – Eccles Theater
- 7 – Reno, NV – Grand Theatre
- 8 – Boise, ID – Morrison Center
- 10 – Idaho Falls, ID – Mountain America Center
- 11 – Bozeman, MT – Theatre at the Brick Breeden Fieldhouse
- 13 – Rapid City, SD – The Monument
- 14 – Sioux Falls, SD – Washington Pavilion
- 15 – Minneapolis, MN – State Theatre
- 17 – Toledo, OH – Stranahan Theater
- 18 – Hamilton, ON – FirstOntario Concert Hall
- 19 – Kitchener, ON – Centre in the Square
- 20 – Syracuse, NY – Landmark Theatre
- 21 – Schenectady, NY – Proctors Theater
- 22 – Wallingford, CT – Toyota Oakdale Theatre
- 24 – Wheeling, WV – Capitol Theatre
- 25 – Red Bank, NJ – Count Basie Center for the Arts
- 26 – Wilkes-Barre, PA – The F.M. Kirby Center for the Performing Arts
- 27 – Providence, RI – The VETS
- 28 – Hershey, PA – Hershey Theatre
- 29 – Baltimore, MD – The Lyric
NOVEMBER
- 1 – Norfolk, VA – Chrysler Hall
- 2 – Roanoke, VA – Berglund Performing Arts Theatre
- 3 – Richmond, KY – EKU Center for the Arts
- 4 – Evans, GA – Columbia Center Performing Arts Center
- 5 – Savannah, GA – Johnny Mercer Theatre
- 7 – Birmingham, AL – BJCC Concert Hall
- 8 – Atlanta, GA – Fox Theatre
- 9 – Jacksonville, FL – Moran Theater
- 10 – Fort Lauderdale, FL – Au-Rene Theater at Broward Center for the Performing Arts
- 11 – Clearwater, FL – Ruth Eckerd Hall
- 12 – Orlando, FL – Walt Disney Theater
