How much entrance, camping fees could increase at RMNP

Public comments on the proposed fee increases are being accepted through Jan. 7.

GRAND LAKE, Colo. — Rocky Mountain National Park (RMNP) wants to increase its entrance and camping fees.

RMNP is proposing a $5 increase to the park's daily vehicle entrance fee. This would increase the entrance price from $25 to $30 for a day pass into the park.

There are no proposed changes to the park weekly pass ($35 per week), park annual pass ($70 per year) or any of the interagency American the Beautiful passes, according to park officials.

RMNP also proposes increases to its front-country campground overnight fees:

Summer campground fees would increase from $30 to $35 per night at Moraine Park, Glacier Basin, Aspenglen, and Timber Creek Campgrounds.

Winter campground fees would increase at Moraine Park Campground (the only campground that is open in the winter season) from $20 to $35 per night.

Group campsite fees in Glacier Basin Campground would increase by $10 per night. This would increase the group sites from $40, $50, and $60 per night (depending on the size of the site) to $50, $60, and $70 per night.

Park officials said Thursday that the proposed fee increases are necessary for the park to improve and maintain visitor services.

"While basic park operations are funded by direct appropriations from Congress, the recreation use fees collected by the park are used to support new projects and the ongoing maintenance of park facilities that directly enhance the visitor experience," said a park news release.

Park officials added that the proposed campground fee increases are based on comparable fees for similar services in nearby campgrounds.

Funds from entrance and campground fees are used for hazard tree mitigation, hiking trail improvements and repairs, wildness campsite improvements, bear management and the restoration of rock walls along Trail Ridge Road, according to RMNP officials.

Rocky Mountain National Park will accept public comments on the proposed fee increases through Jan. 7, 2022.

Online comments:

Mailed comments:

Rocky Mountain National Park

Office of the Superintendent

1000 US Hwy 36

Estes Park, CO 80517

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Colorado Climate

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.

For both Apple TV and Fire TV, search for "9news" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.

Denver Broncos headlines, game previews and interviews with our 9NEWS insider Mike Klis.