Erykah Badu announces 'Unfollow Me' tour

DENVER — Erykah Badu has announced a new nationwide "Unfollow Me" tour.

DENVER — Erykah Badu has announced a new nationwide "Unfollow Me" tour.

The Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter will bring her concert tour to 25 cities throughout the western United States in June and July.

The tour includes a stop at Ball Arena in Denver on Monday, June 26.

Hip-hop artist yasiin bey will provide tour support. Tour organizers promise an out-of-this-world, surrealist atmosphere.

Tickets go on sale Thursday, April 20, at 2:22 p.m. local time at UnfollowMeTour.com.

Home to the Denver Nuggets, Colorado Avalanche and Colorado Mammoth, Ball Arena opened in downtown Denver on Oct. 1, 1999, with a sold-out concert by Celine Dion.

Formerly known as the Pepsi Center, the arena seats up to 20,000 for concerts and other events. Ball Arena hosts more than 250 events each year.

