Estes Park, Golden postpone Independence Day fireworks displays

The threat for strong storms capable of producing large hail will be highest during the afternoon hours on Tuesday for the Denver area.

ESTES PARK, Colo. — The Town of Estes Park and City of Golden postponed their Independence Day fireworks display on Tuesday as a safety precaution.

Estes Park's Fourth of July fireworks show was moved to Saturday, July 15. Golden said its show will be held later this summer.

"Due to forecasted severe weather this evening, the Town of Estes Park has postponed the Independence Day fireworks display," the town tweeted. "This decision was made out of concern for the safety of spectators and event staff. The display has been rescheduled for July 15, 2023, at 9:30 p.m."

"Due to predictions of severe weather, the City of Golden has made the decision to reschedule the fireworks for later this summer," officials said in Golden. "Our utmost priority is the safety of our community and those who come to enjoy the creek and the Lions Club Festival."

Severe storms, including the potential for large, damaging hail and isolated tornadoes, could disrupt Independence Day plans across much of Colorado.

But disruptions to Fourth of July plans will likely continue into the nighttime hours on Tuesday, as clouds and rain will likely stick around through the overnight hours.

While the severe weather threat should diminish after about 6 p.m. Tuesday, clouds and rain will probably hang around most of the night.

FIREWORKS DISPLAY POSTPONED

More than 90 fireworks displays are planned in all corners of Colorado this Independence Day holiday.

At least seven Colorado communities will have drone shows this Independence Day, and two have laser shows planned.

Check out our list and map of places to help celebrate America’s 247th birthday. As always, make sure to read up on the firework laws in your area.

