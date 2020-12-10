14-acre Evergreen compound listed for $6.5M

Features include a heated pool, spa, gym, media room, wine room, bar and custom library with entertaining spaces.

EVERGREEN, Colo. — A 16,000-square-foot compound in Evergreen recently hit the market with an asking price of $6.5 million.

Built on 14.29 acres in the Soda Creek subdivision, 1275 Silver Tip Lane has five bedrooms and 10 bathrooms and a design that presents more like a retreat than a family home in Denver's suburbs.

"It feels like a small, luxury boutique hotel to me," listing agent Lark Stewart, of LIV Sotheby's International Realty, told Denver Business Journal. "Everyone has their own private suites and patios, and then there are several grand gathering spaces both inside and out for spending time together, plus a list of amenities to enjoy: gym, bar, pool, tennis and 14 acres to explore.”

Owners Linda and David Smith, who ran Broomfield-based furniture chain Homestead House Inc. at the time of its sale to American Furniture Warehouse in 2005, built the home in 1980 and even operated their company headquarters from the home's extensive office space at one point.

