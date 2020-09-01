EVERGREEN, Colo. — Colorado's oldest community theater is set to celebrate its 70th anniversary in style.

Evergreen Players will present "Platinum Broadway Revue" on Friday, Jan. 17 and Saturday, Jan. 18 at 7:30 p.m. at Evergreen's Center Stage Theater.

The Platinum Broadway Revue and fundraiser will feature favorite performers from the theatre company and songs from throughout the years.

Tickets are available now at EvergreenPlayers.org.

The Evergreen Players

Platinum Broadway Revue

Friday, Jan. 17 + Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020 at 7:30 p.m.

Center Stage Theater, 27608 Fireweed Drive, Evergreen, CO 80439

Tickets: EvergreenPlayers.org

Directed by Michal McDowell

Cast:

Tim Campbell

Patrick Clark

John Davis

Paul Griendling

Marilyn Herrs

Riley Holmes

Patrick Kenney

Debby Luthye

Jimmy Luthye

Caroline Murray

Eric Ritter

Leann Rogers

Becky Sides

Gary Sohrweid

Radley Wright

Norika Zehnder

Richard Zellner

The nonprofit Evergreen Players began in 1950. Shared with the Evergreen Chorale and the Evergreen Children’s Chorale, the Evergreen Players calls Center Stage home at 27608 Fireweed Drive in Evergreen, Colorado.

