EVERGREEN, Colo. — Colorado's oldest community theater is set to celebrate its 70th anniversary in style.
Evergreen Players will present "Platinum Broadway Revue" on Friday, Jan. 17 and Saturday, Jan. 18 at 7:30 p.m. at Evergreen's Center Stage Theater.
The Platinum Broadway Revue and fundraiser will feature favorite performers from the theatre company and songs from throughout the years.
Tickets are available now at EvergreenPlayers.org.
Platinum Broadway Revue
- Friday, Jan. 17 + Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020 at 7:30 p.m.
- Center Stage Theater, 27608 Fireweed Drive, Evergreen, CO 80439
- Tickets: EvergreenPlayers.org
- Directed by Michal McDowell
Cast:
- Tim Campbell
- Patrick Clark
- John Davis
- Paul Griendling
- Marilyn Herrs
- Riley Holmes
- Patrick Kenney
- Debby Luthye
- Jimmy Luthye
- Caroline Murray
- Eric Ritter
- Leann Rogers
- Becky Sides
- Gary Sohrweid
- Radley Wright
- Norika Zehnder
- Richard Zellner
The nonprofit Evergreen Players began in 1950. Shared with the Evergreen Chorale and the Evergreen Children’s Chorale, the Evergreen Players calls Center Stage home at 27608 Fireweed Drive in Evergreen, Colorado.
