Celebrities descend on Colorado for 2023 Fan Expo convention

DENVER — Colorado's biggest pop culture celebration is back this weekend.

Fan Expo Denver runs from Friday to Sunday at the Colorado Convention Center in downtown Denver.

Fans will be able to meet, get autographs and take photos with celebrities, animation voice actors, comic creators, authors and cosplayers.

Hundreds of figures of film, television, animation, art and literature are scheduled to appear at the pop culture convention.

Stars from "Star Wars," "Star Trek," "Harry Potter," "Scream," "The Mandalorian," "Back to the Future," "The Last of Us," "Daredevil," "The Punisher," "The Office," "Transformers," and "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-verse" are a few of the many guests scheduled to appear at one or all of the three festival days.

The festival also has hundreds of retailers in a shopping area of more than 300,000 square feet with shirts, games, toys, memorabilia, comic books and artwork.

"After an incredible event in 2022, we are very excited to kick-off 2023’s Fan Expo Denver with such a strong lineup of popular celebrities," said Andrew Moyes, vice president of Fan Expo HQ. "Our Denver fans have proven to be huge supporters of pop culture conventions, and we can’t wait to bring the Fan Expo experience to everyone for the third year."

Here's what to know for this weekend's celebration of all things pop culture.

Location

Colorado Convention Center at 700 14th St. in downtown Denver.

Show hours

Friday, June 30 - 4 to 9 p.m.

Saturday, July 1 - 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Sunday, July 2 - 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Tickets

Single day passes are available at FanExpoHQ.com.

Three-day passes are sold out for this weekend's event.

Autograph and photo tickets with individual guests can also be purchased online.

Celebrity lineup

Fan Expo Denver has a large lineup of celebrities, animation voice actors, comic creators, authors and cosplayers scheduled to attend.

Here are a few of those on this weekend's schedule:

Christopher Lloyd, "Back to the Future"

Henry Winkler, "Happy Days"

Richard Dreyfuss, "Jaws"

Bonnie Wright, "Harry Potter"

Tom Felton, "Harry Potter"

Hayden Christensen, "Star Wars"

Vivien Lyra Blair, "Obi-Wan Kenobi"

Emily Swallow, "The Mandalorian"

Katie Sackhoff, "The Mandalorian"

Giancarlo Esposito, "The Mandalorian"

Dee Bradley Baker, "Star Wars: The Bad Batch"

Shameik Moore, "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-verse"

Peter Cullen, "Transformers"

Vincent D'Onofrio, "Daredevil"

Charlie Cox, "Daredevil"

Stephen Amell, "Arrow"

Steve Burns, "Blue's Clues"

Grace Van Dien, "Stranger Things"

Jon Bernthal, "Walking Dead"

Gabriel Luna, "The Last of Us"

Neve Campbell, "Scream"

Skeet Ulrich, "Scream"

Matthew Lillard, "Scream"

Jamie Kennedy, "Scream"

Rose McGowan, "Scream"

Sam Raimi, "Spider-Man"

Danny Trejo, "Machete"

Gates McFadden, "Star Trek: The Next Generation"

Brent Spiner, "Star Trek: The Next Generation"

Jonathan Frakes, "Star Trek: The Next Generation"

Michael Dorn, "Star Trek: The Next Generation"

Leslie David Baker, "The Office"

Brian Baumgartner, "The Office"

Kate Flannery, "The Office"

Chevy Chase, "Vacation"

Christie Brinkley, "Vacation"

Randy Quaid, "Vacation"

Dana Barron, "Vacation"

Beverly D'Angelo, "Vacation"

Anthony Michael Hall, "Vacation"

Ron Perlman, "Hellboy"

Danielle Panabaker, "The Flash"

Carlos Valdes, "The Flash"

Attractions

300,000-square-foot shopping floor

Celebrity Q&A's, autographs, photo opportunities

Panels, demos, workshops

Cosplay competitions

Comic, anime, sci-fi, animation, gaming exhibits

Community fan groups

