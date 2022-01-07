Tickets go on sale for 2023 Fan Expo comic con convention

DENVER — Fan Expo Denver is back and tickets are going on sale.
Organizers of the pop culture celebration said those who buy tickets when they go live will get the lowest prices as well as first access to every single ticket type before they sell out.
Fan Expo Denver runs from Friday, June 30 to Sunday, July 2, 2023 at the Colorado Convention Center in downtown Denver.
Tickets for Fan Expo Denver go on sale Wednesday, Oct. 5 at 10 a.m. MT.
The convention has yet to announce any celebrity guests, voice actors, comic creators or cosplayers for 2023.
In 2022, Fan Expo guests included Elijah Wood, Sean Astin, Dominic Monaghan and Billy Boyd — the four hobbits from the Oscar-winning trilogy "The Lord of the Rings" — as well as "Sons of Anarchy" star Charlie Hunnam, William Zabka and Martin Kove of "Cobra Kai," "Clerks" stars Kevin Smith and Jason Mewes, "The Mandalorian" actress Ming-Na Wen, and "Star Wars" C-3PO actor Anthony Daniels.
