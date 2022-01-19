'Lord of the Rings' hobbits are coming to Denver

Four members of the Fellowship are set to reunite at the Colorado Convention Center.

DENVER — A reunion of the Fellowship is happening in Colorado.

Elijah Wood, Sean Astin, Dominic Monaghan and Billy Boyd are scheduled to appear at Denver's largest pop culture festival this summer.

Fan Expo Denver announced the four hobbits from the Oscar-winning "The Lord of the Rings" movie picture trilogy are scheduled to appear at the festival.

Fan Expo Denver runs from Friday, July 1 to Sunday, July 3 at the Colorado Convention Center in downtown Denver.

Other celebrities announced for the 2022 festival so far include "The Book of Boba Fett" and "The Mandalorian" star Ming-Na Wen as well as "Clerks" stars Kevin Smith, Jason Mewes, Jeff Anderson, Trevor Fehrman and Brian O'Halloran.

Early bird ticket to Fan Expo Denver are available until Wednesday, Jan. 19 at 11:59 p.m. at FanExpoHQ.com. Tickets sales to see Wood, Astin, Monaghan and Boyd launch Thursday, Jan. 20 at 10 a.m.

Wood, Astin, Monaghan and Boyd will appear on Saturday and Sunday of the three-day festival.

Join the Fellowship as we celebrate the FAN EXPO Denver reunion you've been waiting for with stars Elijah Wood, Sean Astin, Dominic Monaghan, and Billy Boyd. Tickets for this special event launch on Thursday, January 20 at 10 AM. https://t.co/cnFPpQlTGU pic.twitter.com/C1Z4l3GJPc — FAN EXPO Denver (@fanexpodenver) January 18, 2022

