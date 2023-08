Farmers' markets across Colorado

There's nothing quite like farm-fresh produce this time of year, but not all of us have the time or space for a garden.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

COLORADO, USA — Colorado is known for its abundant sunshine, fresh produce and its residents' love for the outdoors. How about enjoying a local farmers' market?

There are dozens of farmers markets across the Centennial State open during the week or on the weekends.

The Colorado Department of Agriculture has resources on its website, including the 2023 Colorado Farm Fresh Directory. They also have a free mobile app.

For recipes, a crop calendar and tips for picking produce visit coloradoproud.org.

> Don't see your favorite market listed here? Email alexander.kirk@9news.com.

Alamosa

Alamosa Farmers Market

Saturdays 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Aspen

Aspen Saturday Market

Saturdays 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Arvada

Arvada Farmers Market

5702 Olde Wadsworth Blvd.

Sundays 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Aurora

Stanley Farmers Market

Fridays 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.





Southlands Farmer's Market

Saturdays 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Berthoud

Fickel Farmer's Market

Thursdays 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Boulder

Boulder County Farmers Market

Saturdays 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Wednesdays 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.





Broomfield

Broomfield Farmers Market

1700 W. 10th Ave.

Tuesdays 4 p.m. - 7 p.m.

Breckenridge

Breckenridge Sunday Market

Main Street Station

Sundays 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Buena Vista

Buena Vista Market

North railroad tracks parking lot

Saturdays 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Carbondale

Carbondale Farmers Market

4th and Main Street

Wednesdays 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Castle Rock

Festival Park Farmers Market

Sundays 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Colorado Springs

Colorado Farm & Art Market

The Margarita at Pine Creek

Saturdays 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.





Briargate

7610 N. Union Blvd.

Wednesdays 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.





Black Forest

Saturdays 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.





Cordera

11894 Grandlawn Circle

Sundays at 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Cortez

Cortez Farmer's Market

Saturdays 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Denver

Cherry Creek Shopping Center

1st and University

Wednesdays 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Saturdays 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.





City Park Farmers Market

E. Colfax and Columbine St.

Saturdays 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Dillon

Dillon Farmers Market

Fridays 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Durango

Durango Farmers Market

Saturdays 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Erie

Real Farmers Market Co.

Briggs Street between Wells and Moffatt

Thursdays 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Estes Park

Estes Valley Farmers Market

Thursdays 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Evergreen

Farmers Market in Evergreen

Evergreen Country Day School

Tuesdays 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Frederick

Frederick Market

Select dates

Fort Collins

Fountain

Fountain Community Metcalf Park Market

Saturdays 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Fruita

Fruita Farmer Market

Saturdays 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Glenwood Springs

Market on 7th

Tuesdays 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Golden

Golden Farmers Market

Saturdays 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Granby

Granby Farmers Market

Thursdays 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Grand Junction

Market at Cross Orchards

Wednesdays and Saturdays 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Greenwood Village

South University Farmers Market

Fridays 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Greeley

Greeley Farmers' Market

The Depot

Saturdays 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Highlands Ranch

Highlands Ranch Town Center

Sundays 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Lakewood

Mile Hi Church

Alameda & Garrison

Saturdays 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Littleton

Southwest Plaza Farmers Market

Saturdays 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.





Aspen Grove

Wednesdays 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Longmont

Boulder County Farmers Market

Saturdays 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Louisville

Real Farmers Market Co.

824 Front Street

Saturdays 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Loveland

Monte Vista

Monte Vista Farmers Market

Fridays 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Palisade

Sunday Farmers Market

Sundays 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Pagosa Springs

Pagosa Farmers Market

Saturdays 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Parker

Parker Farmers Market

Sundays 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Pueblo

Pueblo Farmers Market

Fridays 7 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Mineral Palace

Saturdays 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at JCPenney

Ridgway





Ridgway Farmers Market

Fridays 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Rifle

Rifle Farmer's Market

Fridays 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Salida

Salida Summer Market

Alpine Park

Saturdays 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Steamboat Springs

Steamboat Spring Farmers Market

Saturdays 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Thornton

Anythink Huron Street

Tuesdays 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.





Anythink Wright Farms

Thursdays 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Westcliffe

Westcliffe Farmers Market

Fridays 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Westminster

Westminister Farmers Market

Northwest Corner of 98th & Sheridan

Saturdays 9 a.m. - 1:30 p.m.

Wheat Ridge

West 29th Ave Marketplace

Wednesdays 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Woodland Park

Woodland Park Farmers Market

Fridays 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

> Don't see your favorite market listed here? Email alexander.kirk@9news.com.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Colorado Guide

9NEWS+

Watch more from 9NEWS on the free 9NEWS+ app for Roku and Fire TV.

9NEWS+ has multiple live daily shows including 9NEWS Mornings, Next with Kyle Clark and 9NEWS+ Daily, an original streaming program. 9NEWS+ is where you can watch live breaking news, weather updates, and press conferences. You can also replay recent newscasts and find videos on demand of our top stories, local politics, investigations and Colorado specific features.

To download 9NEWS+ on Roku search for KUSA.