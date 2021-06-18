Father's Day deals and freebies in Colorado

Here are the best — and tastiest — deals and freebies for dads, fathers, pops or papas on Sunday, June 20.

On Father’s Day, families celebrate Dad for his encouragement, love and strength. However, who says you have to spend a bundle to show your love and appreciation? Most fathers would be proud of their offspring’s money-saving ways. This year, families can enjoy Dad’s Day in the Mile High City with various discounts and freebies around town. Plus, many restaurants are offering a bonus with the purchase of a gift card, so shop around first before getting Dad a gift or dining out with the family.

The deals are valid on Sunday, June 20 (unless noted otherwise) at participating locations, while supplies last. Plus, some of the deals are open to all — not just Dads, Fathers, Pops or Papas. In any case, limit one per person.

Be sure to review the details, before taking Pop out on the town for the day.

Enjoy a to-go cochinita pibil platter on Father’s Day. Each pack includes one pound of banana leaf-wrapped, slow-roasted pork, black bean refritos, pickled red onions, cotija cheese and corn tortillas for $40. As an added bonus, Dad gets a FREE 32-oz. crowler of Top Rope Mexican Lager or El Corn Amber Lager to-go.

Order here before 3 p.m. on June 18. Pick-up on June 20 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Dine in on Father’s Day and Dad gets a $25 dining card to be used on his next visit. Plus, buy a $125 electronic gift card and get a $25 bonus card.

Dads can grab a spoon and dig into a FREE Old Fashioned Sundae. “Rad Dad Status” is required.

Make Father’s Day even sweeter! The local candy shop/factory is offering 20% off your whole purchase with promo code DADSDAY20. The code expires June 23 and cannot be combined with any other offer.

How sweet! Fathers get a FREE Classic Cookie (no purchase necessary) or a FREE Classics 6-Pack (with any purchase) — from June 14 to 21. Both sweet offers are only valid in-shop.

Hook Dad up on Fathers’s Day! If Dad loves seafood, treat him to the chain’s special three-course prix-fixe menu for $23.99 — from June 18 to 20. The menu includes a soup or salad, entrée and dessert.

Dads get a FREE donut (any one with a hole) and small coffee or fountain drink. No purchase necessary.

Enjoy Father’s Day specials sure to please every tequila-loving Dad in Denver. The restaurant has specials on select flights and entrées. Plus, every Dad gets a FREE pour of Casamigos Mezcal with cinnamon and orange to spice up the special day.

Deserving dads get a chance to win FREE beer from Scott Eastwood’s Made Here Beer. Head over to the Made Here Father’s Day post on Instagram and let Made Here know whether he wants an ice-cold American Lager, a frosty American Ale or chilled American IPA. Be sure to use the hashtags #DrinkUpAmerica and #DadDeservesAColdOne, when commenting. Double your chances by posting a photo and tagging Made Here. (Entrants must be 21+ and a resident of Colorado.)

Take Dad out for a steak dinner on Father’s Day. The Australian steakhouse offers many everyday specials, including 10 entrées under $16 each.

Toasty Points members can enjoy The Big Easy Muffuletta for just $5 — from June 18 to 20.

Cool off with Dad on Father’s Day. Dad’s first 6 ounces of frozen yogurt and toppings are FREE.

Get Father’s Day started with savings! Get 2 for $4 breakfast deal — choose from Sausage, Egg & Swiss Croissant; Bacon, Egg & Swiss Croissant; and/or Honey Butter Chicken Biscuit.

Enjoy a BBQ feast on Father’s Day with this takeout package. Each meal includes pork belly burnt ends with peach barbecue sauce, a smoked dino beef rib with bacon brussels sprouts and twice baked potatoes and s’mores brownie sundaes with toasted house-made marshmallows. As an added bonus, Dad gets a FREE membership to the Tavern’s Whiskey Club ($25 value) and a FREE pour of West End Private Barrel Select Breckenridge Bourbon.

The three-course meal is $75 for two people. Order here before 4 p.m. on June 18. Pickup at the Tavern on June 20, from noon to 4 p.m.

Get him a gift card

Buy Dad a $50 gift card and the restaurant will throw in a $10 bonus card.

Cut it up with Dad on Father’s Day. Receive a $10 promotional card, when you purchase $50 in gift cards or, for more value, get a $60 promotional card, when you purchase $200 in gift cards.

Buy Pops a $50 electronic gift card and get a $10 bonus card.

Plus, the restaurant is offering half off large pizzas with promo code HALFOFF. (The discount is automatically applied on Mondays.)

If Dad enjoys Tex-Mex and margaritas, buy him a $50 gift card and get a $10 bonus card. The offer is only available online.

Need bagels for a Father’s Day brunch? All gift cards purchased online are 20% off — through June 21.

Take Dad out for drinks and wings. On June 20, for every $25 gift card purchased, get an extra $5 in Dad’s Bonus Bucks. The bonus card is valid from June 21 to July 21.

Enjoy an Italian feast with Dad on his big day. Get a $20 bonus card with the purchase of a $100 gift card. The bonus offer is only available online.

Buy Dad a $50 gift card and receive a coupon good for $10 off your next order of $30 or more.

Enjoy an Italian feast on Father’s Day! Get 25% off electronic gift cards with promo code DAD21 — from June 16 to 20.

Dads love a good sub sandwich. Enjoy a FREE 6″ sub with the purchase of a $25 gift card. The offer ends June 30.

Spice up Father’s Day! Get two (2) FREE crunchy tacos with the purchase of a $20 gift card. The two tacos are awarded as a $4 bonus card. The offer is only available online — from June 14 to 26, while supplies last.

Treat Dad to an extravagant lunch or dinner. Buy a $100 gift card and receive a $30 bonus card — from June 10 to 20. (Both the gift and bonus card never expire.)

Get a $5 bonus card with the purchase of a $25 gift card. You might consider using the gift card for one or two of the chain’s popular pies for a Father’s Day brunch.

Buy him something special

Give Dad the gift of relaxation. Get a $20 promotional card, when you purchase $80 in gift cards for him through June 20. The offer is not available online.

Have a wild time with Dad. Fathers and grandfathers get half-price admission on June 19 — just bring along your child or grandchild to get the discount.

Make Dad breakfast in bed or enjoy a Father’s Day BBQ! Save $20 on groceries over Father’s Day weekend — from June 18 to 20.

For more local deals and discounts go to MileHighontheCheap.com.

