Former Sears becomes massive sports facility

FieldhouseUSA has taken over the Sears at the Town Center at Aurora in Colorado.

AURORA, Colo. — An indoor sports facility is opening this month at Town Center at Aurora.

FieldhouseUSA will take over the space once occupied by Sears, which closed at the end of 2019.

The multi-purpose Aurora facility is home to eight volleyball courts, which can be converted to basketball courts, as well as the 30,000-square-foot Airhouse Adventure Park featuring a ropes course, zip zag coaster, xtreme dodgeball, active play, mini golf course, and arcade.

The Aurora location is FieldhouseUSA's sixth facility. The facility will open to the public on Thursday, Aug. 26.

FieldhouseUSA said it will host year-round leagues, training programs, camps, youth programs, all-sport camps, birthday parties and corporate events. It also has wrap-around spectator seating with electrical outlets throughout.

> Above video: 17-year-old sports climber from Colorado competes in Tokyo.

"We are pleased to bring this incredible opportunity to both the Town Center at Aurora, as well as the neighboring communities," said Gary L. Oliver, Principal and CEO of FieldhouseUSA. "Residents will enjoy an exceptional multi-purpose indoor sports experience and all the amenities and privileges of a state-of-the-art facility.

"We want to thank our partner, Washington Prime Group, once again and those involved in bringing this facility to life and on behalf of my partners, Terry Casey, John Vines and Adam Bishop, we look forward to serving the Aurora community for many years to come."

FieldhouseUSA said it will also have facilities for physical therapy, fitness, pickleball, tumble and a child development training center focused on mental, physical and character development.

"I am excited to engage this great community of Aurora, Colorado and its surrounding cities in a fun, safe and sanitized adventure park," said Todd Christian, Director of Operations of Airhouse Adventure Park. "We look forward to bringing your friends and family together to celebrate birthdays, corporate events, or other fun occasions with us in one of our party rooms."

"I am confident that our beautiful Aurora location will provide more than just an indoor adventure park for everyone to enjoy year-round, but great memories to share for years to come," said Christian. "I see a great future for Airhouse Adventure Park as we aim to build more locations, bring employment to more cities around the USA, and strengthen our community’s one location at a time."

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: It Takes A Village

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.