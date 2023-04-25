'Film on the Rocks': See the Red Rocks summer movie lineup

The amphitheater experience kicks off with "Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark."

Example video title will go here for this video

DENVER — Colorado's most-picturesque cinema experience is back this summer.

Film on the Rocks will return for a 24th edition with a lineup of movies planned for a full amphitheater schedule, Denver Film and Denver Arts & Venues announced Tuesday.

"Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark" begins the summer film series on Monday, June 12, screening under the stars at Red Rocks Park & Amphitheatre.

A 40th anniversary celebration of "Star Wars: Episode VI - Return of the Jedi" ends the schedule on Monday, Aug. 21.

Other films this year include "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever," "Top Gun: Maverick," and "Mamma Mia!"

Film on the Rocks 2023

Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark Monday, June 12, 8:30 p.m.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Monday, June 19, 8:30 p.m.

Top Gun: Maverick Monday, July 10, 8:30 p.m.

Mamma Mia! Monday, July 24, 8:30 p.m.

Star Wars: Episode VI: Return of the Jedi Monday, Aug. 21, 8:30 p.m.



Tickets for the five-event season go on sale Friday, April 28, at 10 a.m. at denverfilm.org. Tickets are $20 for general admission and $35 for VIP reserved seating.

Group sales are also available by contacting Russel Brewer at russel@denverfilm.org.

Gates open for Film on the Rocks at 6:30 p.m. with musical guests taking the stage at 7 p.m., followed by the film presentation at 8:30 p.m.

Each show will be emceed by local comedian, actor and event host Janae Burris. Pre-show entertainment includes performances by Pathfinder, power pop/garage rock project The Mañanas, multi-instrumentalist soul artist Aquile, modern rock/rap band Rocket Surgeons, and indie songwriter Claire Heywood.

“Red Rocks consistently delivers some of the best and most memorable entertainment experiences you can have under the stars,” said Denver Film CEO, Kevin Smith. “From the adventures of Indiana Jones, to space villains and superheroes, the return of Maverick, to the musical romance and comedy of Mamma Mia, our 2023 summer lineup will bring it all together for our audiences while also showcasing some amazing local musicians, talent and entertainers.”

After two years of drive-in screenings and a limited run of in-amphitheater events in 2021, Film on the Rocks returned to a fully in-amphitheater experience in 2022.

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Colorado Guide

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.