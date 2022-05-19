'Film on the Rocks': See the summer movie lineup

After two years of drive-in screenings and limited amphitheater events, this 2022 schedule will be a fully in-amphitheater experience.

DENVER — Colorado's most-picturesque cinema experience is back this summer.

Film on the Rocks will return for a 23rd edition with a lineup of movies planned for a full amphitheater schedule, Denver Film and Denver Arts & Venues announced Thursday.

"Dune," "Thor: Ragnarok," "The Sandlot," "The Greatest Showman," and "Summer of Soul (...Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)" will each screen under the stars at Red Rocks Park & Amphitheatre.

After two years of drive-in screenings and a limited run of in-amphitheater events in 2021, the 2022 Film on the Rocks will be a fully in-amphitheater experience.

Film on the Rocks 2022

THOR: RAGNAROK Monday, June 13, 8:30 p.m.

THE SANDLOT Monday, July 18, 8:30 p.m.

THE GREATEST SHOWMAN Monday, July 25, 8:30 p.m.

SUMMER OF SOUL (... OR, WHEN THE REVOLUTION COULD NOT BE TELEVISED) Monday, August 1, 8:30 p.m.

DUNE Monday, August 15, 8:30 p.m.



Tickets for the five-event season go on sale Friday, May 20 at 10 a.m. at denverfilm.org. Tickets are $16 for general admission and $32 for VIP reserved seating. Group sales are also available by contacting Russel Brewer at russel@denverfilm.org.

Gates open for Film on the Rocks at 6:30 p.m. with musical guests taking the stage at 7 p.m., followed by the film presentation at 8:30 p.m. The full lineup of performers will be announced in the coming weeks, said Denver Film.

“We’re incredibly grateful to our audiences who fully embraced the drive-in concept for Film on the Rocks over these past two seasons,” said Denver Film CEO Kevin Smith.

“However, there is nothing more special than the in-amphitheater experience that Red Rocks delivers and we know that this year’s lineup, packed with some of the most popular films of all time, as well as some new film and documentary additions, is going to create a very memorable summer under the stars.”

