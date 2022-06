Here's where to watch July 4th fireworks in Colorado

Colorado is ready to light up the sky this Independence Day with fireworks, lasers and drones.

COLORADO, USA — The Fourth of July is nearly here, and many may be contemplating where to watch fireworks blast into the night sky. Luckily, there are plenty of firework shows planned throughout Colorado from which to choose.

Check out our handy list and map of places to help celebrate America’s 246th birthday.

While several firework displays were canceled in 2020 and 2021, many are returning, bigger and better than ever this summer.

Due to increasing fire danger in some areas of the state, at least four Colorado communities will have drone shows on Independence Day and three have laser shows planned. You can find those communities at the bottom of this page.

As always, make sure to read up on the firework laws in your area.

> Did we miss a fireworks show? Send us an email.

WHAT: 4th of July Fireworks Display

WHERE: Stenger Soccer Complex

WHEN: Monday, July 4 with fireworks at dusk

WHAT: 4th of July Spectacular

WHERE: Bicentennial Park

WHEN: Monday, July 4 with fireworks at 9:30 p.m.

WHAT: Independence Day Celebration

WHERE: Waggener Farm Park

WHEN: Sunday, July 3 with fireworks at 9 p.m.

WHAT: 4th of July Concert & Fireworks

WHERE: Carmichael Park

WHEN: Monday, July 4 with fireworks at dusk

WHAT: Stars & Stripes Celebration

WHERE: Riverdale Regional Park

WHEN: Sunday, July 3 with fireworks at 9:30 p.m.

WHAT: Great American Picnic

WHERE: Broomfield County Commons Park

WHEN: Monday, July 4 with fireworks at 9:30 p.m.

WHAT: Brush 4th of July Parade & Rodeo

WHERE: Brush Fairgrounds

WHEN: Monday, July 4 with fireworks at 9:30 p.m.

WHAT: Freedom Fest

WHERE: McPhelemy Park

WHEN: Monday, July 4 with fireworks at dusk

WHAT: Fireworks in Castle Rock

WHERE: Red Hawk Ridge Golf Course

WHEN: Monday, July 4 with fireworks at dusk

WHAT: Cheyenne 4th of July Celebration

WHERE: Frontier Park

WHEN: Monday, July 4 fireworks at 9:35 p.m.

WHAT: Rocky Mountain Vibes Fireworks

WHERE: UCHealth Park

WHEN: Monday, July 4 after the baseball game

WHAT: Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC

WHERE: Weidner Field

WHEN: Monday, July 4 after the soccer game

WHAT: Banning Lewis Ranch fireworks

WHERE: Banning Lewis Ranch

WHEN: Monday, July 4

WHAT: 4th of July Celebration at Cheyenne Mountain Resort

WHERE: Cheyenne Mountain Resort

WHEN: Monday, July 4 for resort guests only

WHAT: 4th of July Celebration at The Broadmoor

WHERE: The Broadmoor

WHEN: Monday, July 4 for resort guests only

WHAT: Colorado Rapids' 4th Fest

WHERE: Dick's Sporting Goods Park

WHEN: Monday, July 4 with fireworks after the game

WHAT: July 4 Fireworks

WHERE: Parque De Vida

WHEN: Monday, July 4 with fireworks at 9:15 p.m.

WHAT: Independence Day Celebration

WHERE: Moffat County Fairgrounds

WHEN: Monday, July 4 with fireworks at dark thirty

WHAT: Creede's Independence Day Celebration

WHERE: Moffat County High School

WHEN: Monday, July 4 with fireworks at dusk

WHAT: Cripple Creek's 4th of July Celebration

WHERE: South side of town

WHEN: Monday, July 4 around 9:30 p.m.

WHAT: Colorado National Speedway Fireworks

WHERE: Colorado National Speedway

WHEN: Saturday, July 2 and Sunday, July 3 after the races

WHAT: Fourth of July Fireworks

WHERE: Confluence Park

WHEN: Monday, July 4

WHAT: Colorado Rockies Fireworks

WHERE: Coors Field

WHEN: Friday, July 1 and Saturday, July 2 after baseball

WHAT: Denver Municipal Band and Fireworks

WHERE: Cranmer Park

WHEN: Friday, July 1 at 5 p.m.

WHAT: Elitch Gardens Fireworks

WHERE: Elitch Gardens

WHEN: Sunday, July 3 at park closing

WHAT: Independence Eve Fireworks

WHERE: Civic Center Park

WHEN: Sunday, July 3 at 9:30 p.m.

WHAT: Erie Fireworks Show

WHERE: Erie Community Park

WHEN: Sunday, July 3 with fireworks around 9:30 p.m.

WHAT: 4th of July Celebration

WHERE: Lake Estes

WHEN: Monday, July 4 with fireworks at 9:30 p.m.

WHAT: Fairplay’s Independence Day Celebration

WHERE: Fairplay Beach

WHEN: Monday, July 4 with fireworks at dusk

WHAT: 4th at Firestone

WHERE: Saddleback Golf Course

WHEN: Monday, July 4 with fireworks at dusk

WHAT: Florence 4th of July Festival

WHERE: Florence High School Hill

WHEN: Monday, July 4

WHAT: Independence Day Celebration

WHERE: Community Center Park

WHEN: Saturday, July 2

WHAT: I-76 Speedway Racing & Fireworks

WHERE: I-76 Speedway

WHEN: Saturday, July 2 with post-race fireworks

WHAT: 3rd of July Fireworks Show

WHERE: Snooks Bottom Open Space

WHEN: Sunday, July 3 with fireworks at dusk

WHAT: Glendale Fireworks Display

WHERE: Infinity Park

WHEN: Friday, July 1 with fireworks at 9:15 p.m.

WHAT: Glenwood Springs Fourth of July Celebration

WHERE: Two Rivers Park

WHEN: Monday, July 4

WHAT: Granby Rodeo

WHERE: Flying Heels Arena

WHEN: Sunday, July 3

WHAT: Fireworks at Greeley Stampede

WHERE: Island Grove Regional Park

WHEN: Monday, July 4 with fireworks at 9:30 p.m.

WHAT: Grand Junction Rockies Fireworks

WHERE: Suplizio Field

WHEN: Monday, July 4 with fireworks after the game

WHAT: Independence Day Fireworks

WHERE: Grand Lake

WHEN: Monday, July 4 with fireworks at dusk

WHAT: Cattlemen's Days Pinkapalooza

WHERE: Ibar Ranch

WHEN: Monday, July 4 with fireworks at 9:30 p.m.

WHAT: July 4 Fireworks

WHERE: Highland Heritage Regional Park

WHEN: Monday, July 4 with fireworks at 9:30 p.m.

WHAT: Idaho Springs 4th of July Celebration

WHERE: Citizen's Park

WHEN: Monday, July 4

WHAT: JVFD Fireworks

WHERE: Cedar and 10th Streets

WHEN: Monday, July 4 with fireworks at dusk

WHAT: July 3rd Fireworks Display

WHERE: Keenesburg

WHEN: Sunday, July 3

WHAT: 4th of July in Keystone

WHERE: Keystone Lake

WHEN: Sunday, July 3 with fireworks at 9:30 p.m.

WHAT: Fire Up The Cliffs

WHERE: Kremmling Town Square

WHEN: Monday, July 4

WHAT: Independence Day Fun & Fireworks

WHERE: Waneka Lake

WHEN: Saturday, July 2 with fireworks at dusk

WHAT: Independence Day Celebration

WHERE: Memorial Park

WHEN: Saturday, July 2 with fireworks at 9:30 p.m.

WHAT: July 4th in Leadville

WHERE: Leadville

WHEN: Monday, July 4 with fireworks at dusk

WHAT: Independence Celebration

WHERE: Limon

WHEN: Saturday, July 2 with fireworks at dusk

WHAT: Concert and Fireworks

WHERE: Breckenridge Brewery Littleton

WHEN: Sunday, July 3

WHAT: Red, White & You

WHERE: Clement Park

WHEN: Friday, July 1 with fireworks at 9:30 p.m.

WHAT: Independence Celebration

WHERE: Lone Tree

WHEN: Monday, July 4

WHAT: Independence Celebration

WHERE: Fox Hill Country Club

WHEN: Monday, July 4 with fireworks at 9:30 p.m.

WHAT: July Fourth Festival

WHERE: North Lake Park

WHEN: Monday, July 4 with fireworks at 9:17 p.m.

WHAT: July 4 Fireworks

WHERE: Central Louisville

WHEN: Monday, July 4 with fireworks at 9:45 p.m.

WHAT: Meeker Range Call

WHERE: City Park, Circle Park

WHEN: Monday, July 4 with fireworks at dusk

WHAT: 4th of July Celebration

WHERE: Sunset Mesa

WHEN: Monday, July 4 with fireworks at dusk

WHAT: Jet Car Nationals and Fireworks

WHERE: Bandimere Speedway

WHEN: Saturday, July 2 with races at 7 p.m., fireworks at 9:45 p.m.

WHAT: July 4th Festival

WHERE: EB Rains Jr. Memorial Park

WHEN: Monday, July 4 with fireworks at dusk

WHAT: July 4th Celebration

WHERE: Otis Fire Hall & Baseball Fields

WHEN: Monday, July 4 with festivities all day, fireworks at dusk

WHAT: Festival on the Fourth

WHERE: Palmer Lake

WHEN: Monday, July 4 with fireworks at dusk

WHAT: Falcon Freedom Days

WHERE: Meridian Ranch; Antler Creek Golf Course

WHEN: Monday, July 4

WHAT: Pueblo Riverwalk's 4th of July Fireworks Celebration

WHERE: Pueblo Riverwalk

WHEN: Monday, July 4 with fireworks at 9:30 p.m.

WHAT: 4th of July Celebration

WHERE: Kenney Reservoir

WHEN: Monday, July 4 with fireworks at dusk

WHAT: Independence Day Celebration

WHERE: Hiawatha Lake

WHEN: Saturday, July 2

WHAT: July 4th Fireworks

WHERE: Tenderfoot Hill

WHEN: Monday, July 4 with fireworks at 9:30 p.m.

WHAT: Silverton 4th of July

WHERE: Silverton

WHEN: Monday, July 4 with fireworks at dusk

WHAT: Sterling Celebration

WHERE: Pioneer Park

WHEN: Monday, July 4

WHAT: July 3rd Independence Day Celebration

WHERE: South Fork

WHEN: Sunday, July 3 with fireworks at 9:20 p.m.

WHAT: 4th of July Celebration

WHERE: Tinmath Reservoir

WHEN: Monday, July 4 with fireworks at dusk

WHAT: 4th of July in Thornton

WHERE: Carpenter Park fields

WHEN: July 4 with festivities at 4 p.m.

WHAT: 4th of July Celebration

WHERE: Trinidad

WHEN: Monday, July 4 with fireworks at 9:30 p.m.

WHAT: 4th of July Celebration

WHERE: Wellington Middle School

WHEN: Monday, July 4 with fireworks at 9:40 p.m.

WHAT: 4th of July Fireworks

WHERE: Westminster City Park

WHEN: Monday, July 4 with fireworks at dusk

WHAT: Wiggins Fourth of July

WHERE: Teets Park Amphitheatre

WHEN: Monday, July 4 with fireworks at dark

WHAT: Celebrating July 4th with Windsor

WHERE: Boardwalk Park

WHEN: Monday, July 4 with fireworks at 9:15 p.m.

WHAT: July 3 Celebration

WHERE: Jeff Armstrong Ball Field

WHEN: Sunday, July 3

DRONE SHOW

LASER SHOW

CANCELED FIREWORKS

UNCONFIRMED

Beaver Creek

Black Hawk

Burlington

Cañon City

Center

Deer Trail

Holyoke

Indian Hills

Kiowa

La Junta

Larkspur

Ouray

Pueblo West

Rifle

Simla

Westcliffe

Woodland Park

