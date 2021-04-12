Fireworks will be back in Denver this New Year's Eve

Two firework displays will ring in the new year in downtown Denver.

DENVER — After a pandemic hiatus in 2020, the sky will light up once again over downtown Denver on New Year's Eve.

Denver will launch two firework shows on Friday, Dec. 31 over the 16th Street Mall in the heart of downtown.

The firework shows will begin at 9 p.m. and midnight to help ring in 2022.

The identical firework displays will be synched to a music playlist from live DJs along the mall running from 8 p.m. to midnight. Each firework show will run for about eight minutes and can be viewed anywhere along the mall.

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Colorado Guide

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.