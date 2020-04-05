July 4 fireworks still planned in Greeley despite Stampede cancellation

Organizers aim for a "larger, more patriotic fireworks display" this July 4.

GREELEY, Colo. — Even though this summer's Greeley Stampede is postponed to 2021, organizers are working on continuing two community traditions — fireworks and rodeo.

The Greeley Stampede has announced it will partner with local businesses to continue with Northern Colorado’s largest firework display on Saturday, July 4, 2020.

"Now more than ever, the community needs this family tradition and opportunity to celebrate our independence and life," said a statement from the Greeley Stampede. "For this occasion, we have set a goal to increase the investment in fireworks for a larger, more patriotic fireworks display."

This year's stampede had been scheduled to run from June 24 through July 5.

"One of the missions of the Greeley Stampede is to celebrate our independence. There is no better way to do this as a community then the annual fireworks show," said the Greeley Stampede.

The Greeley Stampede is also planning to produce three virtual Spud Rodeo performances in September 2020. These virtual rodeos will be broadcast nationally through the Cowboy Channel network.

Organizers announced the next Greeley Stampede will take place June 23 to July 4, 2021.

The Greeley Stampede is offering credit for the postponed event in 2021, the opportunity to donate to community organizations or refunds. Those who choose the credit option will be given an exclusive opportunity to select or purchase additional tickets before they are available to the general public when the 2021 concerts and event schedule are finalized.

Visit GreeleyStampede.org/p/postpone to process your claim by June 1, 2020. If you have questions about your tickets, you can e-mail tickets@greeleystampede.org or call 970-356-7787.

The Greeley Stampede has been a Colorado tradition since 1922 focused on celebrating and preserving Colorado's Western heritage through rodeo, concerts, a carnival, vendor fair, food and more. The first festival drew more than 2,500 people. Now, the stampede draws more than 250,000 people from the U.S. and internationally during its two-week run.